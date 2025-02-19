Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus Watch 3 debuts with these notable upgrades: Check new features

OnePlus Watch 3 offers a bigger LTPO AMOLED display and comes with a claimed battery life of up to five days

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Feb 19 2025

China's OnePlus has introduced its third-generation OnePlus Watch in select markets, including the US. While the OnePlus Watch 3 retains a familiar design, it brings enhancements in key areas such as system navigation, display, and battery life. The company has not yet confirmed its availability in India, but broader availability is expected in the coming months.
 
OnePlus Watch 3: What's new
 
Although the design remains largely unchanged, the OnePlus Watch 3 features a larger 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2200 nits, improving outdoor visibility. In comparison, its predecessor had a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 600 nits.
 
 
A key addition is the functional rotating crown on the stainless steel frame, allowing for easier navigation through menus and interface elements. The smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, the same as the Watch 2, and runs on Google's Wear OS 5, providing access to third-party applications. Like its predecessor, it also includes a custom RTOS for handling less demanding tasks efficiently. The Watch 3 houses a larger 631mAh battery, which OnePlus claims can last up to five days with regular use.
 
Constructed with a titanium bezel and sapphire glass atop a stainless steel frame, the OnePlus Watch 3 is available in a single 46mm size and comes in two colour options—Emerald and Obsidian Titanium. It is MIL-STD-810H certified for durability, rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and offers 5ATM waterproofing.
 
OnePlus Watch 3: Health features
 
For health tracking, the OnePlus Watch 3 includes an 8-channel optical heart rate sensor and a 16-channel blood oxygen sensor. It also offers sleep, stress, and activity tracking, with ECG functionality set to be added later. Additionally, the smartwatch introduces a new 60-second Health Check feature, providing users with a quick summary of key health metrics.
 

First Published: Feb 19 2025

