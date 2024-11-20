Business Standard
iQOO 13 phone set to launch in India on Dec 3 with these specifications

iQOO 13 in India will feature a display and camera setup similar to its Chinese counterpart, but a different battery of tad smaller capacity

Harsh Shivam
Nov 20 2024

China’s iQOO has confirmed the specifications of the iQOO 13 smartphone for the Indian market ahead of its launch on December 3. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the iQOO 13 will include advanced gaming enhancements such as graphic upscaling and frame rate optimisation. Key specifications, including the display, camera, and battery, have been revealed, showing similarities with the Chinese variant but with a few differences.
 
The iQOO 13 was launched in China last month, and while most features remain unchanged, the Indian variant will house a smaller battery compared to the Chinese model.
 
iQOO 13 Indian variant: Details
 
 
iQOO 13 smartphone will sport a 2K resolution AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments. The smartphone will be powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and will feature a secondary Supercomputing Chip Q2 that enables advanced gaming features. This includes 2K Game Super Resolution for in-game graphic upscaling, 144 fps game frame interpolation for pushing games beyond default frame rates, and more. It also features a dedicated vapour chamber cooling system for maintaining optimal thermal performance.
 
For imaging, the smartphone will get a 50MP primary Sony IMX 921 sensor, accompanied by a 50MP telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It will also feature a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone will be powered by a 6000mAh battery and will support 120W fast wired charging. For comparison, the Chinese variant of the smartphone is powered by a 6150mAh battery.

On the design front, iQOO 13 will feature a “Monster Halo” lighting effect on the camera module, which will also function as dynamic alerts for calls, messages, and charging. The smartphone will be available in India in two colourways: Italian racetrack-inspired Nardo Grey and a Legend Edition variant featuring BMW Motorsport’s tri-colour stripe.
 
iQOO 13 Indian variant: Specifications
  • Display: 2K resolution AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, flat screen, LTPO
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired
  • Operating System: Android 15-based
  • Support: 4 software update + 5 year security update
  • Protection: IP68/IP69

Nov 20 2024

