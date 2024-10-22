ASUS ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip launching on Nov 19: Details

ASUS has confirmed that its upcoming gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 9, will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The ROG Phone 9 series is scheduled to launch on November 19.

The ROG Phone 9 will feature LED lighting on the back and may offer a brighter display with a higher resolution than the current FHD+ 165Hz screen found in the ROG Phone 8 series.

ASUS has teased new AI features for the ROG Phone 9 with the tagline “AI on, game on.” This suggests that artificial intelligence will play a crucial role in enhancing the gaming experience, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor at its core.

Media reports indicate that the ROG Phone 9 could come with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which matches the highest storage configuration of the ROG Phone 8. The smartphone is also expected to support 65W wired charging.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Details

The Snapdragon 8 Elite, built on a 3nm architecture, features a second-generation Oryon CPU with a 2+6 octa-core design, comprising two Prime cores and six Performance cores. This configuration enhances both performance and power efficiency. The chip’s Adreno GPU, designed with a new sliced architecture, further improves power efficiency.

Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Elite integrates a Qualcomm AI Engine, which combines the CPU, GPU, and a Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU). The NPU delivers 45 per cent better AI performance and efficiency, enabling on-device generative AI capabilities.