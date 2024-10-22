Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / ASUS ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip launching on Nov 19: Details

ASUS ROG Phone 9 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip launching on Nov 19: Details

ASUS has teased new AI feature of the ROG Phone 9 series with the tagline "AI on, game on." It is scheduled to launch on November 19

ASUS ROG Phone 9
ASUS ROG Phone 9
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ASUS has confirmed that its upcoming gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 9, will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The ROG Phone 9 series is scheduled to launch on November 19.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Series: What to expect

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The ROG Phone 9 will feature LED lighting on the back and may offer a brighter display with a higher resolution than the current FHD+ 165Hz screen found in the ROG Phone 8 series.

ASUS has teased new AI features for the ROG Phone 9 with the tagline “AI on, game on.” This suggests that artificial intelligence will play a crucial role in enhancing the gaming experience, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor at its core.

Media reports indicate that the ROG Phone 9 could come with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which matches the highest storage configuration of the ROG Phone 8. The smartphone is also expected to support 65W wired charging.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Details

More From This Section

Realme to launch Snapdragon 8 Elite powered GT 7 Pro in India next month

Google to stop showing sitelinks search box in search results: Know more

Apple releases iOS 18.1 RC in beta, official launch expected next week

Apple could still launch M4 Macs following iPad mini launch: What to expect

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for next-gen premium AI phones


The Snapdragon 8 Elite, built on a 3nm architecture, features a second-generation Oryon CPU with a 2+6 octa-core design, comprising two Prime cores and six Performance cores. This configuration enhances both performance and power efficiency. The chip’s Adreno GPU, designed with a new sliced architecture, further improves power efficiency.

Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Elite integrates a Qualcomm AI Engine, which combines the CPU, GPU, and a Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU). The NPU delivers 45 per cent better AI performance and efficiency, enabling on-device generative AI capabilities.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Oct 17: Amazon Kindle, Infinix Zero Flip, Android 15, ASUS, more

Asus powers up, AI-powered PCs to drive 5-10% of shipments by November

ASUS bets on aggressive retail expansion to become India's top PC brand

Tech wrap Sep 25: ASUS AI PCs, OpenAI, Vivo V40e, Nothing Ear (open), more

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra Series 2-powered AI laptops, NUC desktop

Topics :AsusASUS ROGTechnology

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story