AWS marketplace comes to India, enabling rupee transactions for services

India-based sellers, including Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Consulting Partners, can now list and sell their software and services with simplified tax compliance

Amazon
Globally, AWS Marketplace features over 30,000 listings across more than 70 software categories. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday announced the expansion of AWS Marketplace - a platform to discover and transact software solutions - in India, enabling customers to purchase cloud software and services in Indian Rupees.

India-based sellers, including Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Consulting Partners, can now list and sell their software and services with simplified tax compliance, the company said in a statement.

The expansion allows Indian software providers, including Cisco, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, eMudhra, Freshworks, Sarvam, Salesforce, and IBM, among others, to transact in INR on AWS Marketplace.

Globally, AWS Marketplace features over 30,000 listings across more than 70 software categories, including security, AI, DevOps, and data analytics. The service offers customers significant cost and time savings, with a reported 377 per cent return on investment and faster procurement cycles.

"AWS Marketplace in India eliminates traditional procurement friction by enabling local currency transactions, simplified tax compliance, and streamlined procurement workflows giving Indian customers faster access to cutting-edge technologies, and Indian sellers a proven pathway to scale their solutions and foster connections between local innovation and enterprise demand," said Ruba Borno, VP, Global Specialists & Partners, AWS.

Indian companies, including Observe.AI, Swiggy, and Tata Consultancy Services, already rely on AWS Marketplace to streamline procurement, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Amazon Web ServicesAmazonAmazon India

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

