Sony brings cloud streaming to PlayStation Portal handheld, redesigned UI

Sony has released an update for its PlayStation Portal remote player, adding cloud streaming for PS5 titles and a redesigned user interface. The update also includes 3D audio support, passcode lock, a network status tool, new accessibility options, and in-game purchases directly within cloud sessions. The rollout for the handheld owners and subscribers of the PlayStation Plus Premium plan is live now. Notably, this is not for Indian users as the PS Plus Premium plan is not available in the country.

What this means for players

The update expands how users can play PS5 games without relying on a console connection. With cloud streaming, PS Portal owners can access compatible PS5 titles directly from Sony’s servers — even if their home console is off or being used by another account. This effectively makes the handheld more flexible for travel or shared households.

It also bridges the gap between streaming and local play. With this update, players can now continue games where they left off, buy in-game content during a cloud session, or even accept multiplayer invites from friends — making the PS Portal function more like a standalone device than a companion screen. ALSO READ: Google Messages may soon let you edit shared images with 'Nano Banana' What’s changing and who needs it The update introduces Cloud Streaming for PS5 games, available exclusively to PlayStation Plus Premium members with adult accounts. PlayStation, in a press release, said that at launch, thousands of PS5 titles will support streaming, including Astro Bot, Borderlands 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Fortnite, Ghost of Yotei, Grand Theft Auto V, and Resident Evil 4. Additionally, hundreds of games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, such as Cyberpunk 2077, God of War Ragnarok, Hogwarts Legacy, Sword of the Sea, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered, will be playable directly from the cloud.

Cloud streaming lets users play alongside another person using the same PS5 console on a different account or continue gaming while someone else uses the console. ALSO READ: Google Pixel Watch 4 goes on sale in India: Check price, offers, specs PlayStation Portal update: What’s new Redesigned interface: The PS Portal’s home screen has been reorganised into three tabs — Remote Play, Cloud Streaming, and Search.

Remote Play connects to a paired PS5 console for playing installed games.

Cloud Streaming allows Premium members to instantly launch compatible PS5 titles without downloads.

Search lets users find streamable games; unavailable titles show a QR code linking to the PlayStation App or browser for purchase. New gameplay and usability features: Sony has also added several features in this update: