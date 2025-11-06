Home / Technology / Tech News / Sony brings cloud streaming to PlayStation Portal handheld, redesigned UI

Sony brings cloud streaming to PlayStation Portal handheld, redesigned UI

Sony adds PS5 cloud streaming to its PlayStation Portal handheld, along with 3D audio, a redesigned UI, and new usability features for Premium subscribers

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Sony has released an update for its PlayStation Portal remote player, adding cloud streaming for PS5 titles and a redesigned user interface. The update also includes 3D audio support, passcode lock, a network status tool, new accessibility options, and in-game purchases directly within cloud sessions. The rollout for the handheld owners and subscribers of the PlayStation Plus Premium plan is live now. Notably, this is not for Indian users as the PS Plus Premium plan is not available in the country.

What this means for players

The update expands how users can play PS5 games without relying on a console connection. With cloud streaming, PS Portal owners can access compatible PS5 titles directly from Sony’s servers — even if their home console is off or being used by another account. This effectively makes the handheld more flexible for travel or shared households.
 
It also bridges the gap between streaming and local play. With this update, players can now continue games where they left off, buy in-game content during a cloud session, or even accept multiplayer invites from friends — making the PS Portal function more like a standalone device than a companion screen.

What’s changing and who needs it

The update introduces Cloud Streaming for PS5 games, available exclusively to PlayStation Plus Premium members with adult accounts. PlayStation, in a press release, said that at launch, thousands of PS5 titles will support streaming, including Astro Bot, Borderlands 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Fortnite, Ghost of Yotei, Grand Theft Auto V, and Resident Evil 4. Additionally, hundreds of games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, such as Cyberpunk 2077, God of War Ragnarok, Hogwarts Legacy, Sword of the Sea, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered, will be playable directly from the cloud.
 
Cloud streaming lets users play alongside another person using the same PS5 console on a different account or continue gaming while someone else uses the console.

PlayStation Portal update: What’s new

  • Redesigned interface: The PS Portal’s home screen has been reorganised into three tabs — Remote Play, Cloud Streaming, and Search.
  • Remote Play connects to a paired PS5 console for playing installed games.
  • Cloud Streaming allows Premium members to instantly launch compatible PS5 titles without downloads.
  • Search lets users find streamable games; unavailable titles show a QR code linking to the PlayStation App or browser for purchase.
New gameplay and usability features: Sony has also added several features in this update:
  • 3D Audio for supported titles during Remote Play or Cloud Streaming when using wired headphones or PlayStation Link-compatible devices such as the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset.
  • In-game Store access during cloud sessions for purchasing add-ons and in-game currencies.
  • Game Invitations that can be received and joined directly from the Quick menu.
  • Passcode Lock for device protection via Settings > System > Passcode.
  • Network Status Screen to check connection quality in real-time during play.

Sony PlayStation gaming consoles

Nov 06 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

