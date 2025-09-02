Google Play Games to show player stats in profile from September 23: Report
Google Play Games will show stats, milestones, and new social features on Android and Windows platforms. These Steam-inspired player profile section will likely appear from September 23Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Google is reportedly set to roll out a major update for Play Games later this month, introducing public gamer profiles similar to Steam. According to 9to5Google, the new profiles will show gaming stats, milestones, and other data from games played on Android and through Play Games on Windows, along with new social features.
Currently, Google Play Games profiles exist but are not easily accessible and lack social functionality. At present, the profiles mainly display achievements. With the upcoming update, profiles will become more visible and interactive, which will allow users to share their progress and milestones publicly or keep the information private, much like Steam’s public profiles.
As per the report, Google has confirmed that the rollout will begin on September 23. Players will see updated profiles that include stats and milestones from installed games, plus new social features. Users can adjust visibility settings, choosing whether certain information is public or restricted. Profiles will automatically update using existing visibility preferences.
An email from Google to Play Games users, cited by 9to5Google, explained that information about game usage, such as which games are played and when, will be collected to support features and improve the Play Games experience. Developers may also receive data on player activity, achievements, and progress, following their privacy policies.
The update will make Play Games profiles easier to access, integrating them directly into Google Play. Users will have the option to delete their profiles at any time or even delete their entire Google Account, which will remove all associated data, including emails, files, and photos. Additionally, the report noted that these changes will not take effect in the EU and UK until October 1
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices