Google Play Games to show player stats in profile from September 23: Report

Google is reportedly set to roll out a major update for Play Games later this month, introducing public gamer profiles similar to Steam. According to 9to5Google, the new profiles will show gaming stats, milestones, and other data from games played on Android and through Play Games on Windows, along with new social features.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17: Planning to buy iPhone 16? 3 reasons why you should wait Currently, Google Play Games profiles exist but are not easily accessible and lack social functionality. At present, the profiles mainly display achievements. With the upcoming update, profiles will become more visible and interactive, which will allow users to share their progress and milestones publicly or keep the information private, much like Steam’s public profiles.

As per the report, Google has confirmed that the rollout will begin on September 23. Players will see updated profiles that include stats and milestones from installed games, plus new social features. Users can adjust visibility settings, choosing whether certain information is public or restricted. Profiles will automatically update using existing visibility preferences. ALSO READ: OneUI 8: Soon, Samsung to update Galaxy smartphones from 2023 to Android 16 An email from Google to Play Games users, cited by 9to5Google, explained that information about game usage, such as which games are played and when, will be collected to support features and improve the Play Games experience. Developers may also receive data on player activity, achievements, and progress, following their privacy policies.