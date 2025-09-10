Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications

Apple on September 9 launched the iPhone 17 series, introducing a new ‘Air’ model that replaces the ‘Plus’ version present since the iPhone 14. The lineup still has four models – iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. With the new models, Apple brings notable upgrades across the line up such as ProMotion display on the base model, A19 series chips, new aluminium unibody design for the Pro models, upgraded camera system, and more.
iPhone 17 series: Variants and India pricing
iPhone 17
- 256GB: Rs 82,900
- 512GB: Rs 102,900
- Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
iPhone 17 Air
- 256GB: Rs 119,900
- 512GB: Rs 139,900
- 1TB: Rs 159,900
- Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
iPhone 17 Pro
- 256GB: Rs 134,900
- 512GB: Rs 154,900
- 1TB: Rs 174,900
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- 256GB: Rs 149,900
- 512GB: Rs 169,900
- 1TB: Rs 189,900
- 2TB: Rs 229,900
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
iPhone 17 series: Availability in India
- Pre-orders open: September 12
- Deliveries begin: September 19
The iPhone 17 series will be sold online and in retail stores, including Apple Store Online and Apple's retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).
iPhone 17 series: Pre-order offers
- Bank offer: Rs 5000 cashback on select cards from Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express
- No-interest EMI: Up to 6 months
- Other: Apple Trade In, Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
iPhone 17 series: Specifications
iPhone 17
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 30 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender
- Water resistance: IP68
iPhone 17 Air
- Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19 Pro
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion camera
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue
- Water resistance: IP68
- Thickness: 5.64mm
iPhone 17 Pro
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19 Pro
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes with 30W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
- Water resistance: IP68
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display. ProMotion (1-120Hz refresh rate), 3000nits peak brightness
- Processor: A19 Pro
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
- Rear camera: 48MP Fusion main + 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide + 48MP Fusion Telephoto
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery: Up to 37 hours of video playback
- Charging: Fast charging (Up to 50 per cent charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher)
- Colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
- Water resistance: IP68