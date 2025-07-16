Xbox now lets you play console games on Windows PC via cloud: Check details

Microsoft is testing a new game streaming feature for PC users, allowing select people to stream Xbox console games they already own directly from the cloud with the Xbox app on Windows. The feature is currently available to Xbox Insiders in the PC Gaming Preview, provided they also have an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
This builds on Microsoft’s broader push for flexibility in its Xbox ecosystem. Earlier this year, the “stream your own game” option was introduced on Xbox consoles, smart TVs, Meta Quest headsets, and browser-based platforms. Now, Windows PCs get the same ability — with no need to install the game locally.
Stream console-only games you own directly from cloud
One of the biggest advantages of this rollout is that users can now stream even console-only titles from their personal library on PC, as long as the game is supported. This means players can access certain Xbox exclusives that were previously unplayable on PC without a console.
Also Read
For instance, games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 — which reportedly requires over 128GB of storage — can now be played via cloud streaming, saving storage space and reducing setup time. According to Microsoft, over 250 games are currently supported in this library, with plans to add more console-only and Xbox Play Anywhere titles in the future.
To access the feature, users can open the Xbox app on Windows, navigate to the Cloud Gaming section, and look for the “Stream your own game” catalog. From there, eligible owned titles can be streamed instantly.
Currently limited to Xbox Insiders
For now, this streaming capability is only available in 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is supported. And to use it, players must be enrolled in the Xbox Insider Program and part of the PC Gaming Preview track.
Microsoft has encouraged users to share feedback via the official Xbox Insider subreddit to help refine the feature before a wider release.