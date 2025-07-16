Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xbox now lets you play console games on Windows PC via cloud: Check details

Xbox now lets you play console games on Windows PC via cloud: Check details

Microsoft expands its cloud gaming reach by testing "stream your own game" for PC, allowing users to instantly access owned Xbox games without installation

Stream your own game on the Xbox PC app

Stream your own game on the Xbox PC app

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is testing a new game streaming feature for PC users, allowing select people to stream Xbox console games they already own directly from the cloud with the Xbox app on Windows. The feature is currently available to Xbox Insiders in the PC Gaming Preview, provided they also have an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
 
This builds on Microsoft’s broader push for flexibility in its Xbox ecosystem. Earlier this year, the “stream your own game” option was introduced on Xbox consoles, smart TVs, Meta Quest headsets, and browser-based platforms. Now, Windows PCs get the same ability — with no need to install the game locally. 
 

Stream console-only games you own directly from cloud

One of the biggest advantages of this rollout is that users can now stream even console-only titles from their personal library on PC, as long as the game is supported. This means players can access certain Xbox exclusives that were previously unplayable on PC without a console.

Also Read

OpenAI-Microsoft partnership

Is ChatGPT the new MS Office? OpenAI targets Excel, PowerPoint dominance

Microsoft has Google's Circle to Search alternative in works for Windows 11

Microsoft has Google's Circle to Search alternative in works for Windows 11

Microsoft BSOD screen

Microsoft's Windows 11 update revamps BSOD with black, brings new tools

WPP

WPP appoints Microsoft's Cindy Rose as new CEO to drive turnaround

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft highlights AI gains as layoffs spark job security concerns

 
For instance, games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 — which reportedly requires over 128GB of storage — can now be played via cloud streaming, saving storage space and reducing setup time. According to Microsoft, over 250 games are currently supported in this library, with plans to add more console-only and Xbox Play Anywhere titles in the future.
 
To access the feature, users can open the Xbox app on Windows, navigate to the Cloud Gaming section, and look for the “Stream your own game” catalog. From there, eligible owned titles can be streamed instantly.

Currently limited to Xbox Insiders

For now, this streaming capability is only available in 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is supported. And to use it, players must be enrolled in the Xbox Insider Program and part of the PC Gaming Preview track.
 
Microsoft has encouraged users to share feedback via the official Xbox Insider subreddit to help refine the feature before a wider release.

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung dropped S Pen support in Galaxy Z Fold 7 but will it ever return?

iOS 26: 3 smart visual tools for screenshots

iOS 26: Apple brings smart visual tools for screenshots and quick actions

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

Galaxy F36 5G launching on July 19: Samsung reveals pricing, camera specs

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is coming to Apple Macs on July 17: Details

Desktop Share with Copilot Vision

Microsoft Copilot Vision now reads entire screen, offer real-time guidance

Topics : Microsoft Xbox Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon