BGMI 4.1 update: Krafton India brings new weapons and combat upgrades

BGMI 4.1 update: New additions
- Loot truck goes rogue: A roaming supply truck now moves across the map. Destroying it rewards players with high-tier loot.
- Erangel’s new hotspot: The previously flooded village between Rozhok and Ruins has been reworked into the Boatyard, featuring wild berries that provide instant health and energy restoration.
- ARs and Shotguns: Both weapon classes receive slight damage reductions for better combat balance.
- Snipers get faster: Select sniper rifles gain improved fire rates, enabling faster follow-up shots and stronger long-range engagements.
- New hipfire crosshair: Dedicated crosshair added switch types in settings.
- Bullet speed adjustments: Bullet velocity has been slightly reduced over long distances, making precision shots more skill-dependent.
BGMI 4.1 update: Details
- Penguin Town: Erangel gets a winter overhaul with the Penguin Town zone, mini-events, photo spots and a Glacier Animal Mark reward system. Highlights include Magic Ice Skates, an ice-round Kar-98K, Salted Fish Launcher, Swordfish Syringe and a four-seat Penguin Snowmobile.
- POWNIN: The Mythical Ninja Penguin is a recruitable AI companion that uses shurikens, short-range teleports, the Crimson Lotus Shuriken, self-heals with sardines, and can share supplies.
- Anamika — Haunted Indian Bride: Anamika spawns across Erangel and in the HUB, offering loot, horror skins and upgradeable weapons on an hourly cooldown.
- Metro Royale: Metro Royale returns as an extraction mode with AI enemies, elite bosses, chapter rewards, its own season track and milestone unlocks.
- Core gameplay and systems: Additions include solo round selection, Snow Festival chests, simplified squad loot sharing, adjusted progression, revised weekly missions and UI tweaks.
- A Porsche supercar has also been added.
- Seasonal events and rewards: Winter Warfare (Nov–Dec) offers purple rewards and Mahindra crates; Rocket Exchange (Dec–Jan) features premium spins; Weekend GRIND gives limited-time cosmetics. The Mahindra BE6 vehicle spin also returns.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app