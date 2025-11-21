Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI 4.1 update: Krafton India brings new weapons and combat upgrades

BGMI 4.1 update: Krafton India brings new weapons and combat upgrades

Krafton India has released a patch update for BGMI 4.1 that brings new weapons, geographical changes, and new mechanics. Here is everything that the update brings

Krafton India has announced new additions to its recent BGMI 4.1 snow-themed update. The new additions bring weapon tweaks, new loot mechanics and more upgrades to promote skill-based gameplay. For the uninitiated, the BGMI 4.1 update was released on November 13 as the final update of the year, adding new seasonal and India-specific content. The update introduced the winter-themed Frosty Funland with a Penguin Town POI, an India-only horror NPC named Anamika, the full return of Metro Royale as an extraction mode, fresh vehicles and more.

BGMI 4.1 update: New additions

  • Loot truck goes rogue: A roaming supply truck now moves across the map. Destroying it rewards players with high-tier loot.
  • Erangel’s new hotspot: The previously flooded village between Rozhok and Ruins has been reworked into the Boatyard, featuring wild berries that provide instant health and energy restoration.
  • ARs and Shotguns: Both weapon classes receive slight damage reductions for better combat balance.
  • Snipers get faster: Select sniper rifles gain improved fire rates, enabling faster follow-up shots and stronger long-range engagements.
  • New hipfire crosshair: Dedicated crosshair added switch types in settings.
  • Bullet speed adjustments: Bullet velocity has been slightly reduced over long distances, making precision shots more skill-dependent.

BGMI 4.1 update: Details

  • Penguin Town: Erangel gets a winter overhaul with the Penguin Town zone, mini-events, photo spots and a Glacier Animal Mark reward system. Highlights include Magic Ice Skates, an ice-round Kar-98K, Salted Fish Launcher, Swordfish Syringe and a four-seat Penguin Snowmobile.
  • POWNIN: The Mythical Ninja Penguin is a recruitable AI companion that uses shurikens, short-range teleports, the Crimson Lotus Shuriken, self-heals with sardines, and can share supplies.
  • Anamika — Haunted Indian Bride: Anamika spawns across Erangel and in the HUB, offering loot, horror skins and upgradeable weapons on an hourly cooldown. 
  • Metro Royale: Metro Royale returns as an extraction mode with AI enemies, elite bosses, chapter rewards, its own season track and milestone unlocks. 
  • Core gameplay and systems: Additions include solo round selection, Snow Festival chests, simplified squad loot sharing, adjusted progression, revised weekly missions and UI tweaks.
  • A Porsche supercar has also been added.
  • Seasonal events and rewards: Winter Warfare (Nov–Dec) offers purple rewards and Mahindra crates; Rocket Exchange (Dec–Jan) features premium spins; Weekend GRIND gives limited-time cosmetics. The Mahindra BE6 vehicle spin also returns.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

