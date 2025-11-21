BGMI 4.1 update: Krafton India brings new weapons and combat upgrades

Krafton India has announced new additions to its recent BGMI 4.1 snow-themed update. The new additions bring weapon tweaks, new loot mechanics and more upgrades to promote skill-based gameplay. For the uninitiated, the BGMI 4.1 update was released on November 13 as the final update of the year, adding new seasonal and India-specific content. The update introduced the winter-themed Frosty Funland with a Penguin Town POI, an India-only horror NPC named Anamika, the full return of Metro Royale as an extraction mode, fresh vehicles and more.

BGMI 4.1 update: New additions

Loot truck goes rogue: A roaming supply truck now moves across the map. Destroying it rewards players with high-tier loot.

Erangel’s new hotspot: The previously flooded village between Rozhok and Ruins has been reworked into the Boatyard, featuring wild berries that provide instant health and energy restoration.

ARs and Shotguns: Both weapon classes receive slight damage reductions for better combat balance.

Snipers get faster: Select sniper rifles gain improved fire rates, enabling faster follow-up shots and stronger long-range engagements.

New hipfire crosshair: Dedicated crosshair added switch types in settings.

Bullet speed adjustments: Bullet velocity has been slightly reduced over long distances, making precision shots more skill-dependent.