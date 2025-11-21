Google rolls out Gemini 3-powered 'Nano Banana Pro': Check new capabilities

Following the rollout of the Gemini 3 Pro model in Gemini AI, Google’s Nano Bana tool is being upgraded with the Gemini 3 Pro Image model and is being called “Nano Banana Pro.” According to Google, the upgraded version introduces several improvements, including the ability to produce clearer, more accurate and more legible text in images across multiple languages.

Originally launched earlier this year, Nano Banana is powered by the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model and is known for generating realistic visuals from text prompts or reference images. The tool can also maintain subject identity across multiple outputs, making it useful for creative workflows and iterative design.

Google's Nano Banana Pro: What is new Context-rich visuals: Google said Nano Banana Pro can now create more detailed infographics, diagrams and information-dense visuals using the content provided by the user or facts pulled from real-world knowledge. It can also connect to Google Search's information base, allowing it to produce quick recipe snapshots, weather graphics or sports-related visuals. Improved text quality in images: Nano Banana Pro can generate sharper, more readable text inside posters, mockups or graphic designs. Google said it supports a wider range of fonts, textures and calligraphy styles, and can also create text in multiple languages or translate existing content within the image.

Better image consistency: With Nano Banana Pro, users can blend more elements within a single output using up to 14 images and maintain the likeness of as many as five individuals. Google said this upgrade makes it easier to keep characters or subjects consistent across variations. Creative controls: The new version allows more precise editing within specific regions of an image. Users can adjust camera angles, tweak focus, apply advanced colour grading or modify lighting — including shifting from day to night or adding effects like bokeh. It also supports multiple aspect ratios and can generate outputs in 2K and 4K resolution.

Google’s Nano Banana Pro: Availability Google said Nano Banana Pro is now rolling out globally and can be accessed by choosing “Create images” while using the “Thinking” model. Free-tier users will receive a limited number of Pro-level image generations before the tool switches back to the original Nano Banana model for the remainder of their quota. Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers will receive higher limits. The company also confirmed that Nano Banana Pro is coming to Workspace users in Google Slides and Google Vids. In AI Mode on Search, Nano Banana Pro will be available in the US for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.