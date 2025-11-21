Raji: Kaliyuga game showcased during Xbox Partner Preview: Check highlights

Nodding Heads Games has previewed Raji: Kaliyuga, a sequel to Raji: An ancient epic game, during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase. The new title introduces major structural changes, including a shift to a third-person point-of-view, dual playable characters, and expanded world-building rooted in Indian mythology. The developer has not yet specified a release timeline for the game. It is likely that the sequel will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and more platforms, akin to its prequel.
Although the narrative continues directly from An Ancient Epic, the developers say the new game will be accessible to newcomers. Key background elements will be woven into dialogue, environments and in-game murals.
Raji Kaliyuga: What’s new
Kaliyuga will pick up six years after the first game’s cliffhanger ending. Raji will return as a more seasoned fighter, now joined by her brother Darsh, who will be the second playable character. The sequel will centre on the rise of Mahabalasura, an asura warlord whose actions destabilise the realms and trigger a new conflict involving gods and humans.
Two playable characters
The sequel lets players control two characters with contrasting playstyles:
- Raji, who relies on agile, acrobatic combat and her signature Trishul.
- Darsh, a “dreamwalker” who uses Siddhis to manipulate gravity, time and energy.
Players will switch between them during key narrative moments. The studio says the dual-character format is designed to broaden gameplay variety and expand the story arcs introduced in the first game.
Shift to third-person action
Unlike the isometric format of the original, Raji: Kaliyuga adopts a third-person action-adventure approach. Built in Unreal Engine 5, the sequel features upgraded lighting, modular level design and art direction inspired by Indian architecture and classical painting.
Other developments at Xbox Partner Preview
Raji Kaliyuga was not the only announcement at Xbox Partner Preview. The event showcased a range of third-party titles, including new game premieres, updates on previously announced projects, DLC reveals and more. Here are the key announcements from the event:
- 007 First Light – Launches March 27, 2026 on Xbox Series X|S and PC; trailer highlights the Aston Martin Valhalla.
- Armatus: Third-person roguelite shooter set in post-Vanishing Paris; launches in 2026 and arrives day one on Game Pass.
- CloverPit: Roguelite centred on slot-machine survival mechanics; available now on Xbox and Game Pass.
- Crowsworn: Action-platformer with metroidvania structure; coming to Xbox and Game Pass day one.
- Dave the Diver: Now available on Xbox; “In The Jungle” DLC releases early 2026.
- Echo Generation 2: Sequel to the voxel adventure with supernatural themes; coming soon to Xbox and Game Pass.
- Erosion: Isometric action game where each death advances time by a decade; launches via Xbox Game Preview on PC in spring 2026.
- Hitman World of Assassination: New Eminem-themed Elusive Target mission arriving soon.
- The Mound Omen of Cthulhu: Co-op horror inspired by Lovecraft; launches summer 2026.
- Reanimal: Co-op horror from creators of Little Nightmares; launches February 2026, demo available now.
- Roadside Research: Co-op comedic simulator about aliens running a gas station; launches Q1 2026, day one on Game Pass.
- Tides of Annihilation: Fantasy action-adventure inspired by Arthurian mythology; release date not yet announced.
- Total Chaos: First-person survival horror; available today on Xbox and Game Pass.
- Vampire Crawlers: First-person roguelike from Poncle; coming soon to Xbox and Game Pass.
- Zoopunk: Third-person action game set in the F.I.S.T. universe; releases in 2027.
- Full Screen Experience (FSE): Rolling out to all handhelds now; expanding to more Windows 11 PCs via Insider programs.