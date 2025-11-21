Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ to be launched in India soon: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ to be launched in India soon: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Tab A11+ India launch for November, but it has not specified the date. Alongside, the company has shared specifications of its upcoming Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
After its global debut in September, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is set to launch in India soon. The South Korean consumer electronics maker has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will be launched in India in November. However, it has not confirmed the launch date or the pricing for the upcoming tablet. 
 
Ahead of the launch, the company has shared the specifications of the upcoming tablet on its website. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will be powered by the MediaTek MT8775 chipset and a 7,040mAh battery.  

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will sport a 10.9-inch WUXGA display of a 90Hz refresh rate. For audio, the tablet will boast Dolby-engineered quad-speaker setup and a 3.5 mm audio jack for wired audio accessories. It will debut in two colour options – Gray and Silver. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will be powered by the MediaTek MT8775 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. 
 
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will sport an 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, and a 5MP front camera. The tablet will be powered by a 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W charging. It will offer Google Gemini integration along with Galaxy AI. As per the company, the tablet will have AI features like Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and the Solve Math feature in Samsung Notes.  

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+: Specifications

  • Display: 10.9-inch WUXGA display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Audio: Dolby-engineered Quad Speakers
  • Processor: MediaTek MT8775
  • RAM: 6GB, 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB
  • Rear camera: 8MP
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 7,040mAh
  • Charging: 25W

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

