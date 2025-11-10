Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus begins OxygenOS 16 rollout in India: Schedule, eligible devices

The Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update is now reaching eligible OnePlus devices in India, starting with the OnePlus 13 series and expanding to older flagships and Nord models over the coming months

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has begun the rollout of the OxygenOS 16 stable update to eligible smartphones in India. The stable version of the latest Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 interface has already been released for the OnePlus 13 series models, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 3, and OnePlus Pad 2. The upcoming OnePlus 15, scheduled for launch on November 13, will run the OxygenOS 16 update out of the box. The company has released a detailed rollout schedule of the OxygenOS 16 update for eligible devices in India.
 
For the uninitiated, the OxygenOS 16 update brings redesigned visuals, FlowMotion animations, expanded AI tools, including Gemini integration, and enhanced cross-device connectivity. 
 

OxygenOS 16 rollout schedule in India

November

  • November 1: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s
  • November 5: OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad 2
  • November 7: OnePlus Open
  • To be released this month: OnePlus 12R

December

  • OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord 3

Starting Q1 2026

  • OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE4, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Lite

OxygenOS 16 update: What’s new

Design

OxygenOS 16 brings a refreshed visual identity featuring translucent surfaces, Gaussian blur effects, and rounded UI elements across the Quick Settings panel, Home Screen, and App Drawer. These design refinements also extend to OnePlus’ system apps such as Clock and Calculator.
 
Users now get expanded personalisation tools, including customisable lock screens and app drawers with selectable clock styles, lock screen widgets, and wallpaper depth effects. The update also adds support for Motion Photos and video wallpapers.
 
The Fluid Cloud interface, inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island, now offers broader app integration. It can display live updates from apps like Spotify, food delivery platforms, and sports trackers through a compact, interactive bubble interface.

Performance

OxygenOS 16 introduces a new FlowMotion animation engine that promises smoother, faster navigation across the system. Complementing this is Parallel Processing 2.0, which enables animations and actions to begin before previous tasks have finished—an upgrade that now applies beyond app launches to multitasking and system transitions.

Artificial Intelligence

The biggest addition is Google Gemini integration into the Plus Mind AI hub. Users can use the Plus Key or a three-finger swipe to save screenshots, text, or links into Plus Mind, where the data is automatically categorised for contextual use. With Gemini integration, users can query or analyse stored information for more intelligent, context-aware responses.
 
AI creation tools also see a major boost — AI Writer now supports mind mapping, chart creation, and social media caption generation, while image tools like AI Portrait Glow and AI Perfect Shot use intelligent lighting and composition algorithms to refine photos.

Cross-ecosystem connectivity

The O+ Connect feature now supports both Windows and macOS for seamless wireless file transfers. iPhone users can also initiate instant transfers by bringing their device close to a OnePlus phone using the O+ app. The same proximity-based sharing is supported between OnePlus devices.
 
OnePlus has further expanded Apple ecosystem compatibility, enabling Apple Watch integration for synchronised notifications, camera controls, and health data sync directly on OnePlus smartphones.

Features for tablets

On tablets, OxygenOS 16 introduces a redesigned home screen layout with scalable icons and an extended dock that can hold up to 18 apps. The upgraded Open Canvas feature supports up to five active apps—three in split-screen and two as floating, resizable windows.
 
The update also enhances Windows integration, allowing users to control their PCs directly from the tablet using a virtual trackpad and to perform drag-and-drop file transfers between devices.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

