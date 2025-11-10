Perplexity Comet AI browser is rolling out on Android: How to join waitlist

What is Perplexity’s Comet?
Perplexity’s Comet: Features
- Transforms traditional browsing into an interactive, conversation-style experience.
- Features a unified interface that has been claimed to understand user intent, minimising the need to switch between tabs or applications.
- As per the company, it manages complete browsing sessions to streamline workflows and reduce distractions.
- It has been said to be designed for in-depth tasks such as research, product comparisons, and problem-solving.
- Offers a sidebar assistant that can summarise web pages, respond to queries, and handle tasks like hotel bookings, online shopping, or email management.
- Includes an integrated contextual assistant that delivers relevant answers based on the content currently displayed on the screen.
