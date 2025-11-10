Perplexity Comet AI browser is rolling out on Android: How to join waitlist

Perplexity has begun sending invites for its AI-powered Comet browser on Android. Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas shared the news that Comet browser for Android invites are being sent out to a few early testers. Users can go to the Google Play Store or the Comet browser website to register their interest for the AI-powered browser. Srinivas said that Perplexity's paying customers and regular users of the AI-backed search engine would get preference for the invites.

Notably, the Perplexity CEO had earlier hinted that the Comet browser will also make its way to iOS users soon.

Srinivas, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Comet Android early invites are going out. If you want to maximise your chances for early access and shaping how the future of mobile browsing looks like - it all comes down to your Perplexity Android usage and Pro/Max user status! More invites will go out soon.”