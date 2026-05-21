BGMI 4.4 update brings Greek mythology-inspired Hero Crown theme mode, more

Krafton India has released a new update for its battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The BGMI 4.4 update brings a Hero’s Crown-themed mode, map changes, gameplay upgrades, and a number of other improvements. The update also brings YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and Ravi Gupta voice packs, and a new in-game vehicle called Roadster. Here is an overview of everything that has arrived in BGMI with the 4.4 update.

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BGMI 4.4 update: What’s new

Hero’s Crown theme mode

The new theme inspired by Greek mythology will run from May 20 to July 14. It revamps two locations in the Erangel map — Ruins and Ferry Pier. It also introduces the Crown’s Abode, a Greek-style floating island split between a PvP (player versus player) exploration zone and a PvE (player versus environment) boss encounter with the centaur Helios. Players can win rewards by completing the boss encounter. This area is essentially a high-risk loot zone where players can access advanced supplies and recall opportunities.

Five in-game trials have also been introduced — Prometheus’, Achilles’, Spartan’s, Icarus’, and Gryphon trials. Winning these trials will let players earn Glory points, which will determine which teams will ascend. Sun Chariots have also been introduced, which allow players to participate in special boss fights and collect loot rewards. In June, the Dinoground Theme Mode will be introduced, which will run from June 8 to July 14. It will be an Erangel-exclusive mode. Flash Crew It is a squad-matching system which recommends compatible teammates based on playstyle and team chemistry. Each player can join up to 20 squads of 20 members each. Playing consistently as squads will increase the likelihood of getting rewards and exclusive resources.

ALSO READ: Mozilla now lets users decide how much AI they actually want inside Firefox New vehicle A new two-seater vehicle called Roadster will be available in the classic Battle Royale maps, featuring a Mirado-style retractable roof and an automatic turbo boost that activates once the vehicle reaches the required RPM threshold. New vehicle skins as part of collaborations Krafton India has partnered with Ford and Harley-Davidson to bring exclusive car and bike skins to the game. The update brings two car skins, each in two colour variants, available through the Motor Cruise mechanic, and four bike skins that will arrive through special crates in the game.

Spartan King Gold Spin The Spartan King Gold Spin, available from May 27 to June 25, will offer the M1 Garand upgradeable weapon skin. Krafton said it also brings two of the community’s most requested gold skins: Feral Ravager and AUG. New voice packs New voice packs will be available in the game. The first voice pack to be available will be that of YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. It will be available from June 10 to July 11 via spin. The Ravi Gupta QV Spin, inspired by YouTuber Ravi Gupta, will follow in the same format. The spin will also include the Fortune Cat Mini-14 gun skin, which will be available from June 19 to July 21.