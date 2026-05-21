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Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple rolls out sleep apnea notifications on eligible Watch models in India

Apple rolls out sleep apnea notifications on eligible Watch models in India

Alongside, the US-based technology giant has rolled out hearing test feature on compatible AirPods Pro models in India

Sleep Apnea on Apple Watch, Hearing test on AirPods Pro

Apple Watch and AirPods Pro gain new health features in India, including sleep apnea alerts and a clinically validated hearing test

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

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Apple has begun rolling out a set of health-focused features for its wearable devices in India. The update includes sleep apnea notifications on compatible Apple Watch models and a clinically validated Hearing Test feature on supported AirPods Pro models. These capabilities were first introduced by Apple in 2024 but were limited to select markets. The technology giant has now started rolling out these features to more regions, including India.

What’s new on Apple Watch

Apple Watch is now getting sleep apnea notification support, expanding its role as a health monitoring device.
 
The feature is based on a new metric called “Breathing Disturbances,” which uses the watch’s accelerometer to detect subtle wrist movements associated with irregular breathing patterns during sleep. Over a 30-day period, the system analyses this data and notifies users if it detects consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea.
 

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As noted in Apple’s announcement, the feature is intended to help users identify potential issues early and seek medical consultation. Users can also export a detailed PDF report, including three months of breathing disturbance data, to share with healthcare providers.
 
Supported models:
  • Apple Watch Series 9 or later
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2
  • Apple Watch SE 3
Requirements:
  • Latest version of watchOS.
  • Update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS.
  • Sleep must be set up with Track Sleep with Apple Watch turned on.
  • You must wear your Apple Watch to sleep for a minimum of 10 nights over a 30-day period. Your data will be analysed every 30 days.

What’s new on AirPods Pro

Alongside the Apple Watch update, Apple has introduced a Hearing Test feature for compatible AirPods Pro models in India.
 
The feature is based on a standard clinical method known as pure-tone audiometry and allows users to test their hearing at home using their AirPods Pro paired with a compatible iPhone or iPad.
The test takes about five minutes and provides users with a summary of their hearing levels in each ear, along with a classification and recommendations. The results are stored in the Health app as an audiogram and can be shared with healthcare providers.
 
Requirements:
  • AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Pro 3 with the latest firmware
  • An iPhone or iPad running the latest software.

What is missing

While the Hearing Test feature is now available, Apple has not introduced the Hearing Aid functionality in India.
 
The Hearing Aid feature, which has already received regulatory clearance in markets such as the US, is designed to use the hearing profile generated by the test to amplify sound in real time for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.
 
Its absence suggests that regulatory approvals may still be pending in India, which is consistent with how medical-grade features are typically rolled out in phases across regions.

Not the first delayed rollout in India

This is not the first time Apple has introduced health-related features in India after launching them in other markets.
 
Many of Apple’s advanced health capabilities, particularly those involving medical data or diagnostic insights, have historically rolled out in phases, depending on regulatory approvals and local compliance requirements.
 
For example, in the past, features like ECG and irregular rhythm notifications on Apple Watch were introduced in select regions first before expanding to additional markets over time.

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Topics : Apple India Apple Watch Apple AirPods Latest Technology News

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

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