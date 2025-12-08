Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google enhances Chrome autofill feature with Wallet support and new design

Google enhances Chrome autofill feature with Wallet support and new design

Chrome's new autofill upgrades bring Wallet integration, clearer Android suggestions and better address handling for quicker checkouts and bookings

Google Chrome Autofill update

Google Chrome Autofill update (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is rolling out a fresh set of improvements to Chrome Autofill, with a mix of Android UI tweaks, Google Wallet integration, and smart address handling to make online form filling tasks quicker and less tedious. According to Google, these updates are aimed at cutting down the time users spend entering the same details on different websites.
 
“We’re rolling out four improvements to Chrome autofill to better anticipate your needs, transforming frustrating tasks into effortless actions,” said Google in a blogpost. These updates will roll out gradually to make Chrome a more reliable assistant for everyday online tasks.

Google Chrome update: What’s new

Google said that repetitive forms often slow people down during tasks like holiday shopping or booking travel. To address this, Chrome is getting four upgrades that make autofill more helpful and more connected to the information already stored in your Google account and Google Wallet.
 
 
Google account integration
 
The first improvement is deeper Google Account integration. When signed in, Chrome can now automatically fetch the user’s basic information, such as their name, email address, or other saved details, whenever a website asks for it. This means the user does not have to repeatedly enter the same information, making form-filling faster and more convenient. Google said that it is rolling out on desktop, Android and iOS.

Also Read

Servers, internet, cables, data storage

Cloudflare goes down again, causing disruptions across major platforms

Tech Wrap December 5

Tech Wrap Dec 5: Apple App Store Awards, Motorola Edge 70, HMD 100 and 101

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola's ultra-thin Edge 70 to launch in India soon: Expected specs, more

Microsoft Store Awards 2025

Microsoft Store Awards 2025: Perplexity, ChatGPT, Notion among winners

Meta's unified support hub

Meta rolls out unified support hub for Facebook, Instagram: What's new

 
Google Wallet support
 
The other major update is Google Wallet support. Chrome can now autofill loyalty card numbers, travel information and even vehicle details saved in Wallet. This means the user no longer needs to search for flight confirmation numbers or loyalty IDs during checkout. If a form asks for travel details, such as when renting a car or booking tickets, Chrome can recognise it and automatically pull the relevant information from Wallet. On desktop, the browser can also save and autofill vehicle details, which Google said makes tasks like insurance quotes or rental bookings quicker and easier for the user. 
 
Android redesign
 
Chrome on Android is getting a redesigned autofill suggestion box that appears above the keyboard. Instead of the old compact, hard-to-read format, suggestions will now appear in a clearer two-line layout. This is supposed to make it easier to pick the right password, address or payment method without tapping the wrong option. 
 
For accurate addresses
 
Address formats differ across countries, and Chrome said that it is now getting better at understanding those variations. Google, in its blog, mentioned that it has improved how the browser recognises and fills addresses globally, whether it is handling “between streets” descriptions commonly used in Mexico or adding upcoming support for phonetic names in Japan. These updates are going to make form-filling smoother and more accurate in many regions. 
 

More From This Section

Data Centre

Data centres power up to meet AI demand as DCI bandwidth set to surgepremium

Google introduces new Gemini 3 Deep Think Mode

Google rolls out Gemini 3 Deep Think mode to Ultra users: Check what's new

Nothing Phone 3a Lite in White, Black and Blue colours

Nothing Phone 3a Lite now available in India: Check price, offers, specs

2025 Apple App Store Awards winners

2025 Apple App Store Award: Tiimo, Pokemon TCG Pocket, Strava among winners

BGMI 4.1 update

Krafton India returns with new set of BGMI redeem codes: How to win rewards

Topics : Tech News Google chrorme Google Chrome Android Google Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon