BGMI official redeem codes live now: Get skins, outfits, and weapon upgrade

Krafton, for the first time, has announced the rollout of official redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) which will be usable from April 22 (00:00) to June 6 (23:59), 2025. Players across the country will be able to utilise these (first come, first serve basis) and boost their gaming experience. These official redeem codes will unlock a range of exclusive in-game rewards such as skins, outfits, and weapon upgrades.

Also Read: Krafton India picks six studios for its second incubation programme The inclusion of high-value Pink and Purple grade items in these in-game rewards will let players elevate their customisation options and establish their own unique identity in the game. Notably, the codes will only be redeemed on BGMI’s official website.

Redemption rules

There are 24 redeem codes in total and each code can only be redeemed by a maximum of 10 players (first come, first serve basis). To prevent hogging, Krafton has clarified that a user cannot redeem a code twice.

Additionally, each user account will only be able to redeem one code per day and they will only be allowed to redeem two codes till June 6. So, players must choose carefully. Furthermore, redeem codes cannot be utilised by guest accounts.

If a user claims a redeem code then they would receive it in the in-game mail, and if they fail to accept it within seven days, the mail would expire.

BGMI official redeem codes

CDZBZ4SRUQRG

CDZCZ8H8T9RF

CDZDZ7HBMPEV

CDZEZ8NRSQRG

CDZFZTTFTEHJ

CDZGZP5GG66Q

CDZHZ4AN8AVF

CDZIZX3NJE8X

CDZJZFPVQ3WE

CDZKZWPAF893

CDZLZCJPH87N

CDZMZDK77SS9

CEZBZCPW8M94

CEZCZJU8XXRT

CEZDZAHJQHMQ

CEZEZDMXF54K

CEZFZWNNPGEK

CEZGZGFDDAJW

CEZHZXUBGS3X

CEZIZGT9JT49

CEZJZDJFXDTC

CEZKZ5MK56ET

CEZLZMRTBV7C

CEZMZET9FJV3

How to redeem BGMI codes