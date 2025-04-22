BGMI official redeem codes live now: Get skins, outfits, and weapon upgrade

Krafton, for the first time, has announced the rollout of official redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) which will be usable from April 22 (00:00) to June 6 (23:59), 2025. Players across the country will be able to utilise these (first come, first serve basis) and boost their gaming experience. These official redeem codes will unlock a range of exclusive in-game rewards such as skins, outfits, and weapon upgrades.
The inclusion of high-value Pink and Purple grade items in these in-game rewards will let players elevate their customisation options and establish their own unique identity in the game. Notably, the codes will only be redeemed on BGMI’s official website. Also Read: Krafton India picks six studios for its second incubation programme
Redemption rules
There are 24 redeem codes in total and each code can only be redeemed by a maximum of 10 players (first come, first serve basis). To prevent hogging, Krafton has clarified that a user cannot redeem a code twice.
Additionally, each user account will only be able to redeem one code per day and they will only be allowed to redeem two codes till June 6. So, players must choose carefully. Furthermore, redeem codes cannot be utilised by guest accounts.
If a user claims a redeem code then they would receive it in the in-game mail, and if they fail to accept it within seven days, the mail would expire.
BGMI official redeem codes
CDZBZ4SRUQRG
CDZCZ8H8T9RF
CDZDZ7HBMPEV
CDZEZ8NRSQRG
CDZFZTTFTEHJ
CDZGZP5GG66Q
CDZHZ4AN8AVF
CDZIZX3NJE8X
CDZJZFPVQ3WE
CDZKZWPAF893
CDZLZCJPH87N
CDZMZDK77SS9
CEZBZCPW8M94
CEZCZJU8XXRT
CEZDZAHJQHMQ
CEZEZDMXF54K
CEZFZWNNPGEK
CEZGZGFDDAJW
CEZHZXUBGS3X
CEZIZGT9JT49
CEZJZDJFXDTC
CEZKZ5MK56ET
CEZLZMRTBV7C
CEZMZET9FJV3
How to redeem BGMI codes
- Players need to visit the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website
- Players will need to enter their Character ID
- The chosen redemption code needs to be filled in the next tab
- Enter the verification/ Captcha code
- Hit enter and a message will appear on your screen that will either state ‘Code redeemed successfully’ or it will display something along the lines of ‘Code expired’ which means that the redemption of that particular code for the player has failed