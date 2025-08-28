BGMI redeem codes for August 28: How to win Rockstar backpack, more rewards

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 28:
- EJZBZ6XCTKHMJ6EN
- EJZCZE6WDHCDBEUD
- EJZDZJ6TP95A9UGH
- EJZEZQ56T7UQG4S9
- EJZFZURN6DA96H8A
- EJZGZPADUKSPU7VJ
- EJZHZBFBMGS9GWPD
- EJZIZRJGU5TJN3RM
- EJZJZQ6W6PK6N5N9
- EJZKZDCPWAKEB4MP
- EJZLZV6DRKRCUTMN
- EJZMZ7B349HHK8TE
- EJZNZ7FGBPEXSGJJ
- EJZOZW8FVQHV6KDU
- EJZPZ5B93WK77U9J
- EJZQZJTRD78EPQ7T
- EJZRZ7S9WWPA3TNP
- EJZVZG3P99WNXQEJ
- EJZTZD9UFM69T9UK
- EJZUZGAQ8A4NQUUH
- EJZBAZA8VR5RVJGU
- EJZBBZM3KKSGUUPU
- EJZBCZRWTAGTMGVS
- EJZBDZJQSD4FSSD9
- EJZBEZPAUCCA35PH
- EJZBFZDKJ3XFECHB
- EJZBGZSJ5U4T39SV
- EJZBHZ5XVD3V89CK
- EJZBIZP7XE9WRREN
- EJZBJZGVFUVRXR7X
- EJZBKZGAR73BMBWX
- EJZBLZ4G9CBHMPVB
- EJZBMZKV7WWTBD4G
- EJZBNZFBD4USVHUR
- EJZBOZHPB9E7SGHB
- EJZBPZ4MH5K3JKUW
- EJZBQZSMGR56J4F4
- EJZBRZGQXAWR5WKP
- EJZBVZDD6X58X4PV
- EJZBTZWKWX9KARBH
- EJZBUZ4ADXT3M48D
- EJZCAZG8S6RGV6J4
- EJZCBZ58TC9CTAUM
- EJZCCZXA3NFTXCJC
- EJZCDZA3BCP75KX4
- EJZCEZJ6DE986VEM
- EJZCFZJWJ3EGSKSH
- EJZCGZ9REFRBN9HC
- EJZCHZ7RHDEKJHHK
- EJZCIZGH79A7QG5H
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
