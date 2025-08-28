Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI redeem codes for August 28: How to win Rockstar backpack, more rewards

BGMI redeem codes for August 28: How to win Rockstar backpack, more rewards

Krafton India has released new BGMI redeem codes for August 28, including a special one that grants the Rockstar backpack. Only 10 players can redeem the code for today's special reward

BGMI
BGMI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krafton India has rolled out the 22nd set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), taking the overall count to 1,100 codes. Each batch adds 50 new codes that players can redeem for rewards like exclusive costumes, weapon skins, and various in-game upgrades. This latest release also includes a special code for unlocking the Rockstar backpack.
 
These codes can be redeemed via BGMI’s official rewards portal and will stay active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has further warned that any codes acquired or used through unofficial sources will not be recognised.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 28:

  • EJZBZ6XCTKHMJ6EN
  • EJZCZE6WDHCDBEUD
  • EJZDZJ6TP95A9UGH
  • EJZEZQ56T7UQG4S9
  • EJZFZURN6DA96H8A
  • EJZGZPADUKSPU7VJ
  • EJZHZBFBMGS9GWPD
  • EJZIZRJGU5TJN3RM
  • EJZJZQ6W6PK6N5N9
  • EJZKZDCPWAKEB4MP
  • EJZLZV6DRKRCUTMN
  • EJZMZ7B349HHK8TE
  • EJZNZ7FGBPEXSGJJ
  • EJZOZW8FVQHV6KDU
  • EJZPZ5B93WK77U9J
  • EJZQZJTRD78EPQ7T
  • EJZRZ7S9WWPA3TNP
  • EJZVZG3P99WNXQEJ
  • EJZTZD9UFM69T9UK
  • EJZUZGAQ8A4NQUUH
  • EJZBAZA8VR5RVJGU
  • EJZBBZM3KKSGUUPU
  • EJZBCZRWTAGTMGVS
  • EJZBDZJQSD4FSSD9
  • EJZBEZPAUCCA35PH
  • EJZBFZDKJ3XFECHB
  • EJZBGZSJ5U4T39SV
  • EJZBHZ5XVD3V89CK
  • EJZBIZP7XE9WRREN
  • EJZBJZGVFUVRXR7X
  • EJZBKZGAR73BMBWX
  • EJZBLZ4G9CBHMPVB
  • EJZBMZKV7WWTBD4G
  • EJZBNZFBD4USVHUR
  • EJZBOZHPB9E7SGHB
  • EJZBPZ4MH5K3JKUW
  • EJZBQZSMGR56J4F4
  • EJZBRZGQXAWR5WKP
  • EJZBVZDD6X58X4PV
  • EJZBTZWKWX9KARBH
  • EJZBUZ4ADXT3M48D
  • EJZCAZG8S6RGV6J4
  • EJZCBZ58TC9CTAUM
  • EJZCCZXA3NFTXCJC
  • EJZCDZA3BCP75KX4
  • EJZCEZJ6DE986VEM
  • EJZCFZJWJ3EGSKSH
  • EJZCGZ9REFRBN9HC
  • EJZCHZ7RHDEKJHHK
  • EJZCIZGH79A7QG5H

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy event on September 4: Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 series expected

Premium

Our aim is to make AI inference chips' more energy-efficient: Positron CEO

Premium

Sam Altman's OpenAI looks to go beyond data sets with 'back-to-school' move

Tech Wrap Aug 27: Apple Awe dropping, Gemini Nano Banana, Spotify Messages

WhatsApp for Android tests passkeys for on-device backup encryption: Report

Topics :Gamingonline gamesonline gamingTechnology

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story