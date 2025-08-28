BGMI redeem codes for August 28: How to win Rockstar backpack, more rewards

Krafton India has rolled out the 22nd set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), taking the overall count to 1,100 codes. Each batch adds 50 new codes that players can redeem for rewards like exclusive costumes, weapon skins, and various in-game upgrades. This latest release also includes a special code for unlocking the Rockstar backpack.

These codes can be redeemed via BGMI’s official rewards portal and will stay active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has further warned that any codes acquired or used through unofficial sources will not be recognised.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 28:

EJZBZ6XCTKHMJ6EN

EJZCZE6WDHCDBEUD

EJZDZJ6TP95A9UGH

EJZEZQ56T7UQG4S9

EJZFZURN6DA96H8A

EJZGZPADUKSPU7VJ

EJZHZBFBMGS9GWPD

EJZIZRJGU5TJN3RM

EJZJZQ6W6PK6N5N9

EJZKZDCPWAKEB4MP

EJZLZV6DRKRCUTMN

EJZMZ7B349HHK8TE

EJZNZ7FGBPEXSGJJ

EJZOZW8FVQHV6KDU

EJZPZ5B93WK77U9J

EJZQZJTRD78EPQ7T

EJZRZ7S9WWPA3TNP

EJZVZG3P99WNXQEJ

EJZTZD9UFM69T9UK

EJZUZGAQ8A4NQUUH

EJZBAZA8VR5RVJGU

EJZBBZM3KKSGUUPU

EJZBCZRWTAGTMGVS

EJZBDZJQSD4FSSD9

EJZBEZPAUCCA35PH

EJZBFZDKJ3XFECHB

EJZBGZSJ5U4T39SV

EJZBHZ5XVD3V89CK

EJZBIZP7XE9WRREN

EJZBJZGVFUVRXR7X

EJZBKZGAR73BMBWX

EJZBLZ4G9CBHMPVB

EJZBMZKV7WWTBD4G

EJZBNZFBD4USVHUR

EJZBOZHPB9E7SGHB

EJZBPZ4MH5K3JKUW

EJZBQZSMGR56J4F4

EJZBRZGQXAWR5WKP

EJZBVZDD6X58X4PV

EJZBTZWKWX9KARBH

EJZBUZ4ADXT3M48D

EJZCAZG8S6RGV6J4

EJZCBZ58TC9CTAUM

EJZCCZXA3NFTXCJC

EJZCDZA3BCP75KX4

EJZCEZJ6DE986VEM

EJZCFZJWJ3EGSKSH

EJZCGZ9REFRBN9HC

EJZCHZ7RHDEKJHHK

EJZCIZGH79A7QG5H