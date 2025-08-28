Samsung Galaxy event on September 4: Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 series expected

Samsung has announced that it will host a launch event on September 4, where it plans to introduce “premium AI tablets” along with the “newest member of the Galaxy S25 family.” This indicates that the Galaxy Tab S11 series and the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone are likely to be launched at the event.

Interestingly, the event is branded simply as the "Samsung Galaxy Event," unlike the company's usual "Unpacked" moniker reserved for major product launches. This suggests that Samsung may not unveil its first tri-fold smartphone or the Project Moohan mixed reality headset at this event, despite both having been previously confirmed for launch this year.

Samsung Galaxy Event: Details Date: September 4, 2025

Time: 5:30AM EDT (3PM IST)

Livestream: Samsung’s website, Samsung’s YouTube channel Samsung Galaxy Event: What to expect Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to carry over its predecessor’s 6.7-inch 120Hz display but with slimmer bezels. Reports suggest the device could be thinner and lighter, measuring 7.4mm in thickness and weighing 190g, compared to the Galaxy S24 FE’s 8mm thickness and 213g weight. Under the hood, it may feature the Exynos 2400 processor and run One UI 8 based on Android 16. The triple rear camera setup is expected to remain the same: a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto. On the front, however, Samsung may upgrade the selfie camera to 12MP, up from 10MP last year.

Battery capacity is likely to see a bump, moving to 4,900mAh, compared to the Galaxy S24 FE’s 4,700mAh. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: According to a report by 9To5Google, the Galaxy Tab S11 series will feature two models: a 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and an 11-inch standard version. Unlike last year, which included a 12.4-inch “Plus” variant, this year’s lineup may skip a mid-size option altogether. The Tab S11 Ultra is expected to keep its 14.6-inch AMOLED panel but introduce refinements. The notch will reportedly shift to a smaller, rounded U-shape, replacing the wider cutout of earlier designs. Another change could be the relocation of the S Pen’s magnetic storage slot from the back to the side.

The standard Galaxy Tab S11 will succeed the Tab S9 (2023). Expected upgrades include 12GB RAM (up from 8GB) and a new 512GB storage option, while display and camera specs may remain unchanged. Both Tab S11 models are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. Others Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, stating that the tablet will be available starting September 5. This suggests that the company could announce the pricing and availability details of the tablet at the event.