BGMI redeem codes for July 31: How to win pink-grade backpack, and more

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 31
- DOZBZWMM76NB7XRX
- DOZCZXF977EPE8F9
- DOZDZFNSDUPT4FBN
- DOZEZTMTVC4CBK9W
- DOZFZQK5SA6QHSTJ
- DOZGZHBMURG347TB
- DOZHZN3JFSQTVE5J
- DOZIZTM6HSQCX3BD
- DOZJZUXAUV86AUFX
- DOZKZBSA5GD6TRAB
- DOZLZ83W48FCK74T
- DOZMZ6QE8K55SCGC
- DOZNZ9NDB66MEBKF
- DOZOZG9DRUVPGBCW
- DOZPZCSPNUQWC7MW
- DOZQZTSTPRX4ASWX
- DOZRZM5WBKH8835W
- DOZVZP6XFEATCUWR
- DOZTZM536MNBVUXG
- DOZUZX67HJF3WSC3
- DOZBAZDW7ACTAVHS
- DOZBBZUD6D4SCPH6
- DOZBCZJWDBD7RGX9
- DOZBDZ9VHKW3R76T
- DOZBEZMUPRDCH6JB
- DOZBFZQ6NPGBGX9U
- DOZBGZBR38KR6UJ7
- DOZBHZXX4DMP59MQ
- DOZBIZXAAFKB3W76
- DOZBJZT6HQGWWVT7
- DOZBKZAKCBR7VP8J
- DOZBLZMRPXXPDRFJ
- DOZBMZTV6BSS8M74
- DOZBNZPC4RKJDGGW
- DOZBOZVVT46BG4RQ
- DOZBPZRFKP88SB7E
- DOZBQZ8G37B49NE3
- DOZBRZ8B9EDKFG34
- DOZBVZBCNK6QRV6C
- DOZBTZXBBWTX6XQD
- DOZBUZQ6MC8B7P8G
- DOZCAZR69MWN936X
- DOZCBZQJEVKB6JUE
- DOZCCZJN8DHWENPD
- DOZCDZ7AVP3TNEBE
- DOZCEZVKW64SD6B6
- DOZCFZM6KKK6ST3A
- DOZCGZMD9XVAARWX
- DOZCHZ3VJ4FSTKBS
- DOZCIZ473755WCDA
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
