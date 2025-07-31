BGMI redeem codes for July 31: How to win pink-grade backpack, and more

Krafton India has released a new set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), marking the seventh batch to date. Each batch includes 50 unique codes, adding up to a total of 350 codes so far. These codes unlock various in-game rewards, including character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. In today’s set of codes, one of the 50 codes will grant players a pink-grade backpack.

To claim the items, players must visit BGMI's official redemption page. All codes are valid until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also clarified that any submissions made via unofficial or third-party websites will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on July 31 DOZBZWMM76NB7XRX

DOZCZXF977EPE8F9

DOZDZFNSDUPT4FBN

DOZEZTMTVC4CBK9W

DOZFZQK5SA6QHSTJ

DOZGZHBMURG347TB

DOZHZN3JFSQTVE5J

DOZIZTM6HSQCX3BD

DOZJZUXAUV86AUFX

DOZKZBSA5GD6TRAB

DOZLZ83W48FCK74T

DOZMZ6QE8K55SCGC

DOZNZ9NDB66MEBKF

DOZOZG9DRUVPGBCW

DOZPZCSPNUQWC7MW

DOZQZTSTPRX4ASWX

DOZRZM5WBKH8835W

DOZVZP6XFEATCUWR

DOZTZM536MNBVUXG

DOZUZX67HJF3WSC3

DOZBAZDW7ACTAVHS

DOZBBZUD6D4SCPH6

DOZBCZJWDBD7RGX9

DOZBDZ9VHKW3R76T

DOZBEZMUPRDCH6JB

DOZBFZQ6NPGBGX9U

DOZBGZBR38KR6UJ7

DOZBHZXX4DMP59MQ

DOZBIZXAAFKB3W76

DOZBJZT6HQGWWVT7

DOZBKZAKCBR7VP8J

DOZBLZMRPXXPDRFJ

DOZBMZTV6BSS8M74

DOZBNZPC4RKJDGGW

DOZBOZVVT46BG4RQ

DOZBPZRFKP88SB7E

DOZBQZ8G37B49NE3

DOZBRZ8B9EDKFG34

DOZBVZBCNK6QRV6C

DOZBTZXBBWTX6XQD

DOZBUZQ6MC8B7P8G

DOZCAZR69MWN936X

DOZCBZQJEVKB6JUE

DOZCCZJN8DHWENPD

DOZCDZ7AVP3TNEBE

DOZCEZVKW64SD6B6

DOZCFZM6KKK6ST3A

DOZCGZMD9XVAARWX

DOZCHZ3VJ4FSTKBS

How to redeem BGMI official codes Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards: Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.

Enter your character ID.

Type in the redemption code.

Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.