OnePlus Independence day sale: Check deals on phones, earbuds, and tablets

OnePlus has announced Independence day sale in which the Chinese electronics maker is offering deals across its product lineup, including the recently launched Nord 5 series and Buds 4, and OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus Pad Go, and more. The recently launched OnePlus Pad Lite will also be available during the sale period with introductory offers. The sale will be live on the OnePlus official web store and at experience stores. Moreover, the offers will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and at Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. Here are the details.

OnePlus Independence Day Sale

Date: July 31, 2025

The Pad Lite will go on sale from August 1.

OnePlus Nord 5 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999 Offers Instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 on all variants from select bank cards.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) payment plan for up to six months on select bank cards. OnePlus Nord CE5 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999 Offers Instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 on all variants from select bank cards.

OnePlus 13 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 76,999

24GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 84,999 Offers Limited period discount of Rs 7,000.

No-cost EMI payment plan of up to nine months. OnePlus 13s 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999 Offers Discounts of up to Rs 5,000 with select bank cards.

No-cost EMI payment plan of up to nine months. OnePlus 13R 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 42,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 49,999 Offers Limited period discount of Rs 5,000 (16GB+512GB) and Rs 3,000 (12GB+256GB)

