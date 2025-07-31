OnePlus Independence day sale: Check deals on phones, earbuds, and tablets

OnePlus Independence Day Sale
- Date: July 31, 2025
OnePlus Nord 5
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999
Offers
- Instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 on all variants from select bank cards.
- No-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) payment plan for up to six months on select bank cards.
OnePlus Nord CE5
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
Offers
- Instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 on all variants from select bank cards.
- No-cost EMI payment plan of up to six months.
OnePlus 13
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 76,999
- 24GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 84,999
Offers
- Limited period discount of Rs 7,000.
- No-cost EMI payment plan of up to nine months.
OnePlus 13s
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999
Offers
- Discounts of up to Rs 5,000 with select bank cards.
- No-cost EMI payment plan of up to nine months.
OnePlus 13R
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 42,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 49,999
Offers
- Limited period discount of Rs 5,000 (16GB+512GB) and Rs 3,000 (12GB+256GB)
- Addition Rs 3,000 from select banks on eligible payment options.
OnePlus Pad Lite
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 15,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE): Rs 17,999
Offers
- Bank discount of up to Rs 2,000
- No-cost EMI payment plan for up to six months.
Other deals
- OnePlus Buds 4: Discount of Rs 500 from select banks.
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: Discount of Rs 150 from select banks.
- OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Limited period discount of Rs 2,000. Additionally, discounts of Rs 1,000 from select bank cards.
- OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Limited-time price drop of Rs 400. Instant discount of Rs 300 from select banks.
