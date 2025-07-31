Dropbox to shut password manager service by October 28: How to export data

Dropbox Passwords, like other similar services, offered secure online store logins and autofills across all devices for easy logins on websites and apps.

Here’s how the shutdown will unfold:

August 28, 2025: Dropbox Passwords will switch to view-only mode in the mobile app and browser extension. Users can see saved usernames, passwords, and payment details, but can no longer add new entries. Autofill support will also be turned off.

September 11, 2025: The mobile app will stop working completely. Users will still be able to access their saved data through the browser extension, but no changes can be made.

October 28, 2025: Full shutdown. Dropbox will delete all saved credentials and payment information from its servers. The dark web monitoring feature will also be discontinued. After this date, no access will be possible on any platform.