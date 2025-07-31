Home / Technology / Tech News / Dropbox to shut password manager service by October 28: How to export data

Dropbox to shut password manager service by October 28: How to export data

Dropbox's Passwords will shut down in phases by October 28, 2025; users must export saved logins early to avoid losing access to their password data permanently

Dropbox Passwords
Dropbox Passwords
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Dropbox has announced that it will shut down its password manager, named Dropbox Passwords, in phases, starting August 28, 2025. According to its support page, the service will become view-only at first, then the mobile app will stop working, and by October 28, all saved login data will be permanently deleted. Users are advised to back up their information or move to another password manager as soon as possible. According to Dropbox, the shutdown is part of a broader strategy to “focus on enhancing other features in our core product.” 
 
Dropbox Passwords, like other similar services, offered secure online store logins and autofills across all devices for easy logins on websites and apps.

Here’s how the shutdown will unfold:

August 28, 2025: Dropbox Passwords will switch to view-only mode in the mobile app and browser extension. Users can see saved usernames, passwords, and payment details, but can no longer add new entries. Autofill support will also be turned off.
 
September 11, 2025: The mobile app will stop working completely. Users will still be able to access their saved data through the browser extension, but no changes can be made.
 
October 28, 2025: Full shutdown. Dropbox will delete all saved credentials and payment information from its servers. The dark web monitoring feature will also be discontinued. After this date, no access will be possible on any platform. 
  Dropbox recommends that users export their saved passwords and switch to another password management service before the final deadline. This is essential to avoid losing access to important login and payment details. The company has recommended 1Password to easily import users’ password details and keep their accounts protected going forward.
 
The company said that it continues to uphold the same high standards of encryption and security to protect users’ data during this transition. The support page noted that Dropbox never has access to users’ plaintext passwords.

Here are the steps to export the password data in the mobile app

  • Open the Dropbox Passwords mobile app.
  • Tap (settings).
  • Tap Export.
  • Tap Export to confirm.

Here are the steps to export the password data in the browser extension

  • Open the Dropbox Passwords browser extension.
  • Click your avatar (profile picture or initials) in the bottom-left corner.
  • Click Preferences.
  • Click the Account tab.
  • Click Export.
  • Click Export to confirm.

How can you import your data to 1Password?

 
Simplest way to import your passwords is from the Dropbox Passwords browser extension
  • On the PC browser, install the Dropbox Passwords extention
  • Sign-in using your credentials
  • Select Dropbox Passwords in your browser’s toolbar, then select Migrate to 1Password.
  • Follow the onscreen instructions to create a new 1Password account or sign in to an existing one, then import your passwords.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

