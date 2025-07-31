Dropbox to shut password manager service by October 28: How to export data

Here’s how the shutdown will unfold:
Here are the steps to export the password data in the mobile app
- Open the Dropbox Passwords mobile app.
- Tap (settings).
- Tap Export.
- Tap Export to confirm.
Here are the steps to export the password data in the browser extension
- Open the Dropbox Passwords browser extension.
- Click your avatar (profile picture or initials) in the bottom-left corner.
- Click Preferences.
- Click the Account tab.
- Click Export.
- Click Export to confirm.
How can you import your data to 1Password?
- On the PC browser, install the Dropbox Passwords extention
- Sign-in using your credentials
- Select Dropbox Passwords in your browser’s toolbar, then select Migrate to 1Password.
- Follow the onscreen instructions to create a new 1Password account or sign in to an existing one, then import your passwords.
