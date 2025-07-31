Garena Free Fire Max: July 31 redeem codes to win in-game rewards and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 31, giving players an opportunity to claim special in-game rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.
Since these codes are valid for a limited time and come with a restricted number of redemptions, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
Below, you'll find the list of active codes along with a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them and collect your rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 31 are:
- GXFT7YNWTQSZ
- FFYNC9V2FTNN
- XF4SWKCH6KY4
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFNGY7PP2NWC
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- QWER89ASDFGH
- BNML12ZXCVBN
- CVBN45QWERTY
- GFDS78POIUAS
- JHGF01LKJHGF
- FFMC2SJLZ3AW
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the associated rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Any included diamonds or gold are immediately credited to the user’s account.
Players can use these codes to access limited-time content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic items.
Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for just 12 hours, so it's recommended to use them as soon as possible.