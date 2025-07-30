Krafton releases July 30 redeem codes for BGMI: How to win in-game rewards

Krafton India has issued a fresh batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). So far, six batches have been released (including today’s set), with each containing 50 codes — bringing the total to 300. These codes offer access to a range of in-game items such as character costumes, weapon cosmetics, and enhancement materials.
Players can redeem the rewards by heading to BGMI’s official redemption website. All codes will remain active until September 12, 2025. As per Krafton, entries submitted through unofficial or third-party platforms will not be accepted.
BGMI official redeem codes released on July 30
- DNZBZQ6FSJHVAQ6X
- DNZCZHDFDDMKDF94
- DNZDZVBRF6V346C8
- DNZEZFEJHJM8PCWB
- DNZFZJMGGX6Q6X3Q
- DNZGZQFSGWBWSSFC
- DNZHZR6BSCT6RKUM
- DNZIZHR4PAXAVBQT
- DNZJZKKEFTGXWGHR
- DNZKZC5RXBHT98MN
- DNZLZUSASVVPBUHU
- DNZMZ7D6RQAMG93A
- DNZNZ6ANCMC75FPG
- DNZOZE59JAXCNK4W
- DNZPZCUERFPBDXTU
- DNZQZQGMP6CTS3NQ
- DNZRZX45R6VGEJR9
- DNZVZ8U8QH6FGJ5X
- DNZTZ4XAUWN7AV9J
- DNZUZDN7UAAPWX3Q
- DNZBAZ3NQBE5X3VT
- DNZBBZMCQXXXHC95
- DNZBCZT7REK6TXKF
- DNZBDZPUC5984B3W
- DNZBEZDEBAQMP73K
- DNZBFZ464NN9CBQN
- DNZBGZF36CTJU4QU
- DNZBHZRC673M4D3Q
- DNZBIZHTFAQ4XCF4
- DNZBJZ5PAFTUFG4E
- DNZBKZEBMFQ67WPR
- DNZBLZ59QHUT8X8J
- DNZBMZRJHC85AX5S
- DNZBNZGM5G6V8AAE
- DNZBOZV4FT775QT9
- DNZBPZCUX6GR9DMB
- DNZBQZEMGF7KB8CS
- DNZBRZUDEMMVQBHH
- DNZBVZQFAE4Q7UKW
- DNZBTZDSF55FJGMD
- DNZBUZUNDKWM4EWH
- DNZCAZ3NH4XTH3CK
- DNZCBZQ743P9MS9T
- DNZCCZJ6FX5GSN4W
- DNZCDZABJTE7AWQS
- DNZCEZ4X3W47M7WC
- DNZCFZNNA7E6RJUN
- DNZCGZCTRJ5D4RGF
- DNZCHZEGP6UNVJJT
- DNZCIZMQS99BU8KN
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page on its website.
- Enter your character ID.
- Type in the redemption code.
- Fill in the verification/Captcha code. A confirmation message saying 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear.
- Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.