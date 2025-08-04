BGMI releases August 4 redeem codes: How to win 'Cobalt Storm Backpack'

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 4:
- DQZBZMCFBK8NQHVD
- DQZCZJUNAGVV59C8
- DQZDZS4DNSMA8EX6
- DQZEZTEBSRSCC38R
- DQZFZ3ASP5JAWE9W
- DQZGZQ6D68QG37GG
- DQZHZQFFNCMWGHNE
- DQZIZNJPTEHA6DTM
- DQZJZE4GM3FCVAXH
- DQZKZBAFCU6U9TER
- DQZLZ7K44NV6WR4R
- DQZMZVMASDEC5884
- DQZNZFMS6CDSGN84
- DQZOZRAQQF8GJRSF
- DQZPZ3FAJQJ37JMU
- DQZQZ856ADFNDDJA
- DQZRZX86F4U8CHFU
- DQZVZMNA563RTPM6
- DQZTZ3KWJJWE5JAC
- DQZUZVNSE7MMKDSU
- DQZBAZB7V6UNQ5QH
- DQZBBZ3KFAFG5HBV
- DQZBCZ9SSW33JSS4
- DQZBDZSN4Q4RUG3G
- DQZBEZTAK3XG4JGD
- DQZBFZXA446396FA
- DQZBGZQRREDAN8H9
- DQZBHZVVH9VDDCCE
- DQZBIZXRWJN7AFM6
- DQZBJZUV48XHTUMG
- DQZBKZ8KMDDQ4UKS
- DQZBLZM6649D33XS
- DQZBMZHAXS4KP8J7
- DQZBNZU5VBQRKTEG
- DQZBOZGQWQNKTREG
- DQZBPZ8W5PWNX5FH
- DQZBQZXGJVEDJ686
- DQZBRZKPBDQ3BFKU
- DQZBVZUDFJA39AK9
- DQZBTZ7FJ4A9DHMF
- DQZBUZ3JU6TQC8R4
- DQZCAZ9N4SXKB7RF
- DQZCBZVAKWTGTT8G
- DQZCCZ5RMWCB5VCK
- DQZCDZX4KBBQPR3Q
- DQZCEZKV9C3F8XK8
- DQZCFZKGWW9XST6E
- DQZCGZ4QM5DHXJQ3
- DQZCHZC645AVA3F5
- DQZCIZE45R4RHQN8
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
