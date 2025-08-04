BGMI releases August 4 redeem codes: How to win 'Cobalt Storm Backpack'

Krafton India has released the ninth set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), raising the total number of available codes to 450. Each round features 50 unique codes that allow players to unlock various in-game rewards, including character outfits, weapon cosmetics, and enhancement items. Notably, one of today’s codes grants access to the Cobalt Storm Backpack.

Players can claim their rewards through BGMI’s official redemption portal. All codes will stay active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also warned that any codes entered via unofficial sites will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 4:

DQZBZMCFBK8NQHVD

DQZCZJUNAGVV59C8

DQZDZS4DNSMA8EX6

DQZEZTEBSRSCC38R

DQZFZ3ASP5JAWE9W

DQZGZQ6D68QG37GG

DQZHZQFFNCMWGHNE

DQZIZNJPTEHA6DTM

DQZJZE4GM3FCVAXH

DQZKZBAFCU6U9TER

DQZLZ7K44NV6WR4R

DQZMZVMASDEC5884

DQZNZFMS6CDSGN84

DQZOZRAQQF8GJRSF

DQZPZ3FAJQJ37JMU

DQZQZ856ADFNDDJA

DQZRZX86F4U8CHFU

DQZVZMNA563RTPM6

DQZTZ3KWJJWE5JAC

DQZUZVNSE7MMKDSU

DQZBAZB7V6UNQ5QH

DQZBBZ3KFAFG5HBV

DQZBCZ9SSW33JSS4

DQZBDZSN4Q4RUG3G

DQZBEZTAK3XG4JGD

DQZBFZXA446396FA

DQZBGZQRREDAN8H9

DQZBHZVVH9VDDCCE

DQZBIZXRWJN7AFM6

DQZBJZUV48XHTUMG

DQZBKZ8KMDDQ4UKS

DQZBLZM6649D33XS

DQZBMZHAXS4KP8J7

DQZBNZU5VBQRKTEG

DQZBOZGQWQNKTREG

DQZBPZ8W5PWNX5FH

DQZBQZXGJVEDJ686

DQZBRZKPBDQ3BFKU

DQZBVZUDFJA39AK9

DQZBTZ7FJ4A9DHMF

DQZBUZ3JU6TQC8R4

DQZCAZ9N4SXKB7RF

DQZCBZVAKWTGTT8G

DQZCCZ5RMWCB5VCK

DQZCDZX4KBBQPR3Q

DQZCEZKV9C3F8XK8

DQZCFZKGWW9XST6E

DQZCGZ4QM5DHXJQ3

DQZCHZC645AVA3F5

DQZCIZE45R4RHQN8