Garena Free Fire Max: August 4 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for August 4, giving players an opportunity to claim exclusive rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.
Since these codes come with expiration limits and a cap on redemptions, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
Below, you’ll find the list of currently active codes along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 4 are:
- FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T
- FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H
- FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
- FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
- FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
- FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
- FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
- FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
- FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
- FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
- FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
- FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
- FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will receive their rewards directly through the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes diamonds or gold, the balance is updated immediately.
These codes often grant access to limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics.
Each code is valid for just 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for around twelve hours — so be sure to use them promptly.