Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 4 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: August 4 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 4. Below is a detailed guide that can be followed to redeem today's exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for August 4, giving players an opportunity to claim exclusive rewards like rare outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.
 
Since these codes come with expiration limits and a cap on redemptions, it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
 
Below, you’ll find the list of currently active codes along with a quick guide on how to redeem them. 

Also Read

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 1 come with 'Pink Gilded Emerald': How to use

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 1 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, more

Google

Google proposes allowing all real-money games on Play Store in India

PUBG: Blindspot

PUBG Blindspot: Krafton plans UG content to evolve game into a cultural hub

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for July 31: How to win pink-grade backpack, and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 4 are:
 
  • FA5M1F8Z3N7P9B2T
  • FB6Q9R2D5K8X3F4H
  • FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
  • FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
  • FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
  • FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
  • FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
  • FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
  • FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
  • FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
  • FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
  • FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S
  • FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will receive their rewards directly through the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes diamonds or gold, the balance is updated immediately.
 
These codes often grant access to limited-time items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetics.
Each code is valid for just 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for around twelve hours — so be sure to use them promptly.

More From This Section

AI, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Shadow AI: The rise of a cybersecurity threat from unauthorised AI usepremium

Shubhanshu Shukla, space

In-space industry set to unlock multi-billion dollar mkt in manufacturingpremium

OpenAI, chatgpt

Validation, loneliness, insecurity: Why young people are turning to ChatGPT

Apple CEO Tim Cook rallied employees around the company's AI efforts

Apple CEO tells employees AI is 'ours to grab' in rare hour-long pep talk

Nandan Nilekani

AI will concentrate wealth; must solve social issues with it: Nilekani

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon