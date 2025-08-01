BGMI redeem codes for August 1 come with 'Pink Gilded Emerald': How to use

Krafton India has rolled out its eighth round of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), bringing the total count to 400 codes so far. Each batch includes 50 distinct codes that players can use to claim in-game items such as outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. Among today’s codes, one will unlock a Pink Gilded Emerald weapon skin.
Players can redeem the rewards by visiting the official BGMI redemption page. All codes remain valid until September 12, 2025. Krafton has highlighted that codes submitted through unofficial websites will be rejected.
BGMI official redeem codes released on August 1:
- DPZBZ9K4KEMAS5TX
- DPZCZ7RVFND5E3UA
- DPZDZNCCMF6F3T3B
- DPZEZR3XSQVE8WHE
- DPZFZVKA9UCG5GU3
- DPZGZHMUNCNCHMNC
- DPZHZNFGBVFCJC6N
- DPZIZUJ36B76HJUH
- DPZJZN4C6FDD9EBS
- DPZKZQCPQANU3MJ4
- DPZLZUTSTK9CJJPW
- DPZMZU3F8QMJD9HE
- DPZNZPKD9F6CARA7
- DPZOZN4QM898V7BH
- DPZPZB4DGDJF4QBP
- DPZQZ8J8VR7KRV43
- DPZRZDNUMNTVSSD6
- DPZVZVDKUJHDQ9RR
- DPZTZ837G6D9N9BU
- DPZUZBTRXKQHSTWN
- DPZBAZ88QN7NGQK8
- DPZBBZBFCPK7TKEK
- DPZBCZGX5K8FRCHD
- DPZBDZTUUQPH8SGN
- DPZBEZUDS8RMSHJ5
- DPZBFZQ8BFN63KJF
- DPZBGZWXC5FQH759
- DPZBHZGJPTJJVXFW
- DPZBIZRQANAR637T
- DPZBJZR5HUQK6UDD
- DPZBKZWME485RNFB
- DPZBLZRKDGNDMW7N
- DPZBMZMVB7JGHW4W
- DPZBNZQP3VD77UR5
- DPZBOZGXVJJM935P
- DPZBPZU64WEDFXME
- DPZBQZFSJDS9NXC5
- DPZBRZNPT8RPQSUK
- DPZBVZPUPSSECQ6R
- DPZBTZC3VBXBJPQU
- DPZBUZA9WDHNK4Q4
- DPZCAZPPQ8GKUE94
- DPZCBZ897B5S5CEP
- DPZCCZ47TG4NSHCP
- DPZCDZXD3DDJWHP9
- DPZCEZRA9EFSM7TR
- DPZCFZUXWTXB738F
- DPZCGZ794A8D36KW
- DPZCHZ7FV87QH8TV
- DPZCIZH6U7D36QMB
How to redeem BGMI official codes
Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
- Head to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Enter your in-game character ID.
- Input the specific redemption code.
- Complete the Captcha/verification code. A message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will confirm the process.
- The rewards will then be delivered to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.