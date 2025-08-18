Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: IP68 protection, Qi2 wireless charging expected

Just last week, Google officially previewed the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, revealing that the smartphone largely sticks to the design language of its predecessor but introduces some refinements. A new colour option, expected to be called Moonstone, was also teased.

One of the standout changes is durability. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to ship with an IP68 rating, offering both dust and water resistance. This would make it the first foldable device to reach this standard, outpacing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s IPX8 rating and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which carries an IP48 rating.

Charging is also getting an upgrade. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly support the Qi2 wireless charging protocol, which uses built-in magnetic coils for better charger alignment. This would also make it compatible with a growing ecosystem of Qi2-certified accessories. Earlier reports suggested Google is developing its own accessory line under the “Pixelsnap” brand. However, the report clarified that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be limited to standard Qi2 charging speeds (15W), and will not support the newer 25W Qi2 standard.

The display setup is also set for refinement. Both the cover display and the main foldable screen are expected to grow slightly in size, thanks to slimmer bezels. Specifically, the outer screen may expand to 6.4 inches (up from 6.3 inches on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold), while brightness levels could hit 3,000 nits peak across both panels.

In terms of imaging, Google is unlikely to overhaul the camera hardware significantly. However, the telephoto sensor could see a notable improvement, offering up to 10x optical zoom, doubling the 5x capability of the previous model.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Expected specifications