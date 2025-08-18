Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: IP68 protection, Qi2 wireless charging expected

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: IP68 protection, Qi2 wireless charging expected

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to feature IP68 durability, brighter displays, Qi2 wireless charging, and upgraded cameras ahead of its August 20 launch

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Detailed specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold have reportedly surfaced online, giving a comprehensive look at what to expect from Google’s next foldable Pixel phone. The smartphone will likely feature improvements in durability, charging, display, and cameras. Most notably, the device is said to carry an IP68 rating, which if confirmed, would make it the first foldable smartphone to offer this level of dust resistance. The leak, first reported by WinFuture, also suggests that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, though not the faster 25W variant.
 
Just last week, Google officially previewed the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, revealing that the smartphone largely sticks to the design language of its predecessor but introduces some refinements. A new colour option, expected to be called Moonstone, was also teased. 
  The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is set to launch alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 series at the Made by Google event on August 20. The event will kick off at 10:30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What to expect

One of the standout changes is durability. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to ship with an IP68 rating, offering both dust and water resistance. This would make it the first foldable device to reach this standard, outpacing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s IPX8 rating and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which carries an IP48 rating.
 
Charging is also getting an upgrade. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will reportedly support the Qi2 wireless charging protocol, which uses built-in magnetic coils for better charger alignment. This would also make it compatible with a growing ecosystem of Qi2-certified accessories. Earlier reports suggested Google is developing its own accessory line under the “Pixelsnap” brand. However, the report clarified that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be limited to standard Qi2 charging speeds (15W), and will not support the newer 25W Qi2 standard.
The display setup is also set for refinement. Both the cover display and the main foldable screen are expected to grow slightly in size, thanks to slimmer bezels. Specifically, the outer screen may expand to 6.4 inches (up from 6.3 inches on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold), while brightness levels could hit 3,000 nits peak across both panels.
 
In terms of imaging, Google is unlikely to overhaul the camera hardware significantly. However, the telephoto sensor could see a notable improvement, offering up to 10x optical zoom, doubling the 5x capability of the previous model.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Expected specifications

  • Cover screen: 6.4-inch Actua OLED display, 1080 × 2364 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness
  • Main display: 8-inch Super Actua Flex OLED display, 2076 × 2152 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Google Tensor G5
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: up to 1TB UFS 4.0
  • Rear cameras: 48MP primary + 10.5MP ulra-wide + 10.8MP telephoto
  • Front cameras: 10MP (cover screen) + 10MP (main screen)
  • Battery: 5015mAh
  • Charging: 30W wired / 15W Qi2 wireless
  • OS: Android 16

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

