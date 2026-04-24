WhatsApp rolls out in-app prepaid recharge feature in India: How it works

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a prepaid mobile recharge feature in partnership with payments platform PayU, expanding its in-app payment services beyond Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transfers.

The integration is being rolled out in phases for Android and iOS users across India and allows users to complete recharges without leaving the app.

This marks the first time WhatsApp has enabled direct prepaid recharges within its interface. Earlier, Reliance Jio had introduced a chatbot on WhatsApp that allowed users to select plans and pay via WhatsApp Pay, but that service was limited to Jio users.

With the PayU integration, recharges are now available for Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) connections.

ALSO READ: India leads mobile app downloads, usage, but spending gap persists: Report Supported platforms and limitations Only prepaid mobile connections are supported; postpaid bills payment is not included Recharge is currently available for Jio, Airtel and Vi; BSNL has not been specified Payments can be made via UPI, debit cards and credit cards The feature is available only on Android and iOS apps, not on desktop app or WhatsApp Web client How to recharge your prepaid number within WhatsApp Users can recharge their prepaid number through the following steps: Open WhatsApp on your mobile device

Tap the rupee icon next to the camera icon

Select “Mobile Recharge”

Enter the mobile number

Choose a recharge plan

Select the payment method

Tap “Continue” to complete the transaction ALSO READ: Meta rolls out parental monitoring of kid's AI chats on FB, IG, Messenger

Why only prepaid? Neither WhatsApp nor PayU has officially explained the decision to limit the feature to prepaid users. However, prepaid connections account for a larger share of mobile users in India, making them a more immediate target for such services. It is also possible that postpaid support may be introduced later. WhatsApp said users are already using the platform for services such as booking metro tickets, paying bills, and accessing government services through chatbots, indicating a broader push to expand utility within the app. WhatsApp Payments: Where it stands WhatsApp Pay, the platform’s UPI-based payments service, was launched in India in November 2020 after an extended beta phase and regulatory approvals.