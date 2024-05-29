COD: Black Ops 6 coming to Xbox Game pass on launch day, confirms Microsoft

Microsoft has released the first look for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 video game while confirming that it will be available through Xbox Game pass from the first day of release. This will be the maiden Call of Duty game that will be available on the company’s subscription-based gaming platform for both consoles and PCs.

In a post on Xbox Wire, the company confirmed that it will be hosting a special Xbox Games Showcase followed by a “Direct” event for the upcoming COD: Black Ops game on June 9 at 10AM PT (10:30 PM IST), where the first in-depth gameplay footage will be revealed. It is expected that the company would reveal the release date for the COD: Black Ops 6 during the event which will be livestreamed on Xbox’s official YouTube channel, Twitch channel and Facebook Live for a global audience.

Xbox Games Showcase: What to expect

While the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct event will be all about the upcoming game in the COD franchise, Microsoft could reveal more heavy-weight titles during the main showcase event. Microsoft will likely reveal the release date for the upcoming Xbox video games such as “Indiana Jones” and the “Great Circle”, and “Flight Simulator 2024” during the event and could also announce new titles including the sixth instalment of Gears of War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Details

The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 video game is reportedly set in the 1990s during the Gulf War period. The first look video released by the company with the title “The Truth Lies” further strengthens these reports with cryptic dialogues such as “You wanted peace, so we hid the war” and more. This in-game setting also suits the story arc of the Call of Duty Black Ops series as the fifth instalment called “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” was set in the 1980s, in the midst of US-soviet tensions during the Cold War period.