Call of Duty Black Ops 7 open beta live: New modes, maps, levels unlocked

American video game development studio Treyarch has announced some additions to Call of Duty Black Ops 7, which gamers can experience during the ongoing open beta. The new additions include the increase of beta level cap from 20 to 30 with more weapons, perks, field upgrades, Scorestreaks, beta rewards, and more. Additionally, several Moshpit modes and a Blackheart map have been rolled out during this open beta, along with the Zombie Survival mode getting extended to the full beta phase, i.e., till October 8.

Notably, the open beta of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 went live on October 5, letting gamers have a taste of the upcoming game ahead of its official launch which is scheduled for November 14. Here’s a list of modes and enhancements that have been introduced in the game with the open beta.