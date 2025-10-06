ChatGPT down: Thousands of users unable to use OpenAI's popular AI tool

OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT was down for several users in India for approximately an hour. According to DownDetector, an Ookla-owned platform that provides real-time information on service outages and disruptions, around 700 reports of the AI chatbot going down were recorded between 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm. According to the platform, most of the reports came from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and more.

Other cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai, and more also reported issues with the functioning of the OpenAI chatbot.

According to a report by Outlook Business, ChatGPT also suffered an outage at the beginning of September in regions like India, the US, the UK, and the EU.

OpenAI working on screenless AI device In related news, OpenAI and former Apple design chief, Jony Ive, have been working together to create a range of AI-powered devices which will be different to smartphones and wearables. However, according to a report by the Financial Times, the company has run into a series of technical issues with the development, leading to a potential delay in the development of the device. Sources familiar with the AI device's development reportedly told the Financial Times that the companies are facing challenges in finalising both the assistant's voice and personality, as well as determining the computing budget required for the device.