Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT down: Thousands of users unable to use OpenAI's popular AI tool

ChatGPT down: Thousands of users unable to use OpenAI's popular AI tool

Several Indian users faced disruptions as OpenAI's ChatGPT went down for about an hour, according to DownDetector

ChatGPT
ChatGPT(Photo: Reuters)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT was down for several users in India for approximately an hour. According to DownDetector, an Ookla-owned platform that provides real-time information on service outages and disruptions, around 700 reports of the AI chatbot going down were recorded between 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm. According to the platform, most of the reports came from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and more.
 
Other cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai, and more also reported issues with the functioning of the OpenAI chatbot.
 
According to a report by Outlook Business, ChatGPT also suffered an outage at the beginning of September in regions like India, the US, the UK, and the EU.

OpenAI working on screenless AI device

In related news, OpenAI and former Apple design chief, Jony Ive, have been working together to create a range of AI-powered devices which will be different to smartphones and wearables. However, according to a report by the Financial Times, the company has run into a series of technical issues with the development, leading to a potential delay in the development of the device.
 
Sources familiar with the AI device’s development reportedly told the Financial Times that the companies are facing challenges in finalising both the assistant’s voice and personality, as well as determining the computing budget required for the device.
The collaboration between OpenAI and io is expected to produce more than a single device. In addition to the AI assistant, the companies are reportedly exploring other products such as smart glasses, a digital voice recorder, and a wearable AI pin. This aligns with OpenAI’s earlier indication of plans to launch a new “family” of AI-native devices aimed at helping users “create all sorts of wonderful things.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI, Jony Ive's maiden AI device project hits technology hurdles: Report

Discord security breach leaks users govt ID, payment details: What happened

Soon, YouTube Music will translate lyrics for Premium subscribers: Report

Microsoft may soon let players access Xbox Cloud Gaming for free with ads

Vivo X300 FE may launch alongside X300, X300 Pro globally: What to expect

Topics :ChatGPTOpenAIAI ModelsTechnology

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story