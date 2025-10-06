Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 will launch on October 16, says OnePlus India

OnePlus has revealed that its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 user interface will launch on October 16. The company’s India handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared the announcement via a post, accompanied by a teaser image carrying the tagline “Intelligently Yours.” The image also showcased the new “OnePlus AI” branding, hinting at a significant role for artificial intelligence in the update.

The launch comes a day after OPPO’s Oppo Developer Conference 2025 (ODC), where the company is expected to introduce its next-generation ColorOS 16 user interface, also based on Android 16. In previous years, OnePlus and other sister brands such as Realme have often aligned their updates with OPPO’s ColorOS developments. With the OxygenOS 16 launch scheduled immediately after ODC, it appears the trend is set to continue this year.

OxygenOS 16: What to expect OnePlus has confirmed that Google’s AI assistant Gemini will be integrated into the new AI hub called Mind Space. According to the post on X, users will be able to prompt the Gemini AI assistant while referencing content stored within Mind Space. In a shared example, a user asks Gemini to plan a five-day trip to Paris using content saved in Mind Space. Mind Space serves as an AI hub that first appeared on the OnePlus 13s smartphone. It is part of the OnePlus AI Plus Mind suite, which allows users to save items such as event schedules, tickets, and reservations either by pressing the Plus Key or performing a three-finger swipe gesture. Saved content is then organised in Mind Space, where AI automatically categorises, analyses, and extracts actionable information—for instance, identifying a date in an image and adding it to the calendar.