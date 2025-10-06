Home / Technology / Tech News / Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 will launch on October 16, says OnePlus India

Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 will launch on October 16, says OnePlus India

OnePlus will launch OxygenOS 16 on October 16, integrating Gemini AI into the AI Mind Space hub. Full-screen AOD and iOS 26 Liquid Glass-inspired design expected

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 launching in India
OnePlus OxygenOS 16 launching in India
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OnePlus has revealed that its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 user interface will launch on October 16. The company’s India handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared the announcement via a post, accompanied by a teaser image carrying the tagline “Intelligently Yours.” The image also showcased the new “OnePlus AI” branding, hinting at a significant role for artificial intelligence in the update.
 
The launch comes a day after OPPO’s Oppo Developer Conference 2025 (ODC), where the company is expected to introduce its next-generation ColorOS 16 user interface, also based on Android 16. In previous years, OnePlus and other sister brands such as Realme have often aligned their updates with OPPO’s ColorOS developments. With the OxygenOS 16 launch scheduled immediately after ODC, it appears the trend is set to continue this year.

OxygenOS 16: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed that Google’s AI assistant Gemini will be integrated into the new AI hub called Mind Space. According to the post on X, users will be able to prompt the Gemini AI assistant while referencing content stored within Mind Space. In a shared example, a user asks Gemini to plan a five-day trip to Paris using content saved in Mind Space.
Mind Space serves as an AI hub that first appeared on the OnePlus 13s smartphone. It is part of the OnePlus AI Plus Mind suite, which allows users to save items such as event schedules, tickets, and reservations either by pressing the Plus Key or performing a three-finger swipe gesture. Saved content is then organised in Mind Space, where AI automatically categorises, analyses, and extracts actionable information—for instance, identifying a date in an image and adding it to the calendar.
In addition to the Gemini integration within the OnePlus AI suite, OxygenOS 16 is expected to feature a full-screen always-on display. Unlike traditional AOD implementations that occupy only a portion of the screen, this new version is expected to span the entire display, delivering more at-a-glance information without unlocking the device.
 
Based on what is expected from OPPO’s ColorOS 16, OxygenOS 16 is likely to get a design overhaul inspired by Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass. This update could bring glass-like transparency and layered visual effects to UI elements within OxygenOS 16.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Landscapes to social media posts, Gemini Nano Banana adds new aspect ratios

ChatGPT down: Thousands of users unable to use OpenAI's popular AI tool

OpenAI, Jony Ive's maiden AI device project hits technology hurdles: Report

Discord security breach leaks users govt ID, payment details: What happened

Soon, YouTube Music will translate lyrics for Premium subscribers: Report

Topics :OnePlusTech NewsOnePlus in IndiaAndroid

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story