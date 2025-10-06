Landscapes to social media posts, Gemini Nano Banana adds new aspect ratios

Google has rolled out the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model update with 10 new aspect ratios, faster editing, and improved character consistency. The update also applies to the AI tool Nano Banana, which lets users blend images and generate new ones with text prompts. According to Google, the model supports a wide range of formats, from cinematic 21:9 landscapes to vertical 9:16 social media posts.

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model: What’s new

According to Google, Gemini 2.5 Flash Image allows users to generate images from text, blend multiple visuals, and edit specific regions using simple language instructions. It can also maintain consistent characters across different images, a feature designed to support storytelling, gaming, and animation workflows.

Google also said that the model now supports a range of formats from cinematic landscapes to vertical social media posts. Supported ratios include: