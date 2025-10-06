Landscapes to social media posts, Gemini Nano Banana adds new aspect ratios

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model: What’s new
- Landscape: 21:9, 16:9, 4:3, 3:2
- Square: 1:1
- Portrait: 9:16, 3:4, 2:3
- Flexible: 5:4, 4:5
Google tips for using Gemini Nano Banana
- Subject consistency: Users can create a series of images that maintains character consistency irrespective of the changes and edits — whether it’s changing outfits, lighting, or backgrounds. Even when the surroundings are altered, the person or object remains the same.
- Precise edits: With Nano Banana, users can make pixel-perfect edits to specific parts of an image without affecting the rest. They can change an object’s colour, fix text on a sign, or adjust a logo using simple natural language prompts. The model also remembers previous edits, allowing for a smooth, step-by-step creative process.
- Natural prompts: Users can rely on Nano Banana’s conversational understanding to perform complex visual tasks with ease. This means that the user can use a simple and natural tone rather than complex prompts to make desired edits. This can be used for turning sketches into realistic scenes, restoring old photos, or merging multiple images into a single creative composition.
- Build an app in Canvas or AI Studio: Using platforms like AI Studio and Canvas, developers can design interactive experiences that let users edit or transform their own images. For example: “PictureMe,” an app that reimagines user photos in various styles, from classic portraits to cartoon-inspired looks.
