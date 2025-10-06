OpenAI, Jony Ive's maiden AI device project hits technology hurdles: Report

Sam Altman-led OpenAI and former Apple designer Jony Ive are reportedly facing a series of technical issues with the development of what is known to be their first artificial intelligence (AI) device. According to a report by the Financial Times, people familiar with the development of this AI device have said that the companies are stuck in deciding the voice and the personality of the AI assistant in this device, along with the budget for computing this device.

According to the report, a person who was briefed about the product said, “The concept is that you should have a friend who’s a computer who isn’t your weird AI girlfriend . . . like [Apple’s digital voice assistant] Siri but better.” The report added that OpenAI was looking for “ways for it to be accessible but not intrusive”.

While emphasising the trouble with deciding the personality of the AI assistant, another person close to the project told Financial Times, “Model personality is a hard thing to balance. It can’t be too sycophantic, not too direct, helpful, but doesn’t keep talking in a feedback loop.” Another big issue in the development of this device for mass consumption, according to Financial Times, is the “budgeting for the computing power needed to run OpenAI’s models on a mass consumer device.” The report quoted a person close to Ive as saying, “Amazon has the compute for an Alexa, so does Google [for its Home device], but OpenAI is struggling to get enough compute for ChatGPT, let alone an AI device — they need to fix that first.”

OpenAI and io's AI device: What to expect Earlier this year, OpenAI acquired io, the device startup founded by Ive. Since the acquisition, the team has been working on developing an AI device that will be unparalleled. According to the Financial Times, the aim behind this device is to create a palm-sized device without a screen that can take audio and visual cues from the physical environment and respond to users' requests. According to a Bloomberg report, the device may work around the lack of a screen by using a small projector to cast content onto surfaces.

According to the Financial Times, people close to the development of this device have said that users will likely communicate with it through a camera, a microphone, and a speaker. It might feature multiple cameras. It is said to be designed to sit on a desk or table but will also be portable enough to be carried around by users. The report added that the device is likely to stay “always-on” rather than being triggered by a word or prompt. The sensors of this device will reportedly gather data throughout the day to build its virtual assistant’s “memory.”