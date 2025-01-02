Business Standard

CES 2025: LG to introduce on-device AI features with upcoming Gram laptops

CES 2025: LG to introduce on-device AI features with upcoming Gram laptops

LG's new AI features include a Microsoft's Recall-like "Time Travel" feature which will allow users to revisit web pages, documents, videos and audio files

LG Gram Pro 2025

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker LG has announced that it will be unveiling its new LG Gram laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, US from January 7. LG has said that its new Gram line of laptops will be the company's first devices to feature on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with LG's proprietary "Gram AI technology."
 
LG Gram AI: What is new
 
LG's own suite of AI features that it collectively calls Gram AI will include a "Gram chat" service. Gram chat will work on-device using AI algorithms to process and analyse data locally without requiring an active internet connection. This feature will be powered by a small language model that has been derived from LG AI Research's EXAONE large language model. Gram chat will also enable Microsoft's Recall-like "Time Travel" feature which the company said will allow users to revisit web pages, documents, videos and audio files.
 
 
Taking a hybrid approach, LG will also offer paid, cloud-based AI services through "Gram chat Cloud." This subscription-based AI service will be powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o AI model and will offer more detailed and comprehensive responses to queries. Additionally, Gram chat Cloud will be able to integrate with personal calendar and email services, offering a smoother workflow. LG said that Gram chat Cloud service will be offered for no additional cost for the first year with new Gram laptops.
 
2025 LG Gram laptops: Details

LG said that its 2025 gram line will encompass four models: Gram Pro, Gram Pro 2-in-1, Gram and Gram Book. The laptops will be powered by Intel Core Ultra H-Series (Arrow Lake) and the Intel Core Ultra V-Series (Lunar Lake) processors. While LG will offer its own suite of "Gram AI" features on all four models, the Core Ultra V-series chip-powered devices will get exclusive AI features that Microsoft offers on its Copilot Plus PC platform. LG has also revealed the specifications for the upcoming models. Here are the details-
 
LG Gram Pro (17-inch)-
  • Display: 17-inch WQXGA LCD, 400nits brightness, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 processor / Intel Core Ultra 5 processor
  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX4050 with GDDR6 6GB
  • RAM: Up to 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 8,400MHz, Dual Channel)
  • Storage: 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe)
  • Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
  • Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 (4K at 60Hz)
  • Battery: 90Wh
LG Gram Pro (16-inch)-
  • Display: 16-inch WQXGA LCD, 400nits brightness, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Intel Core Ultra 5 
  • GPU: Intel Arc graphics
  • RAM: Up to 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 8,533MHz, Dual Channel)
  • Storage: 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe)
  • Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
  • Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 (4K at 60Hz)
  • Battery: 77Wh
LG gram Pro 2-in-1-
  • Display: 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED/WQXGA LCD , 400nits brightness, 120Hz (OLED) / 144Hz (LCD) refresh rate
  • Processor:  Intel Core Ultra 7 processor / Intel Core Ultra 5 processor
  • GPU: Intel Arc graphics
  • RAM: Up to 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 8,400MHz, Dual Channel)
  • Storage: 512GB / 1TB / 2TB (Gen4 NVMe)
  • Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
  • Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 (4K at 60Hz)
  • Battery: 77Wh
LG gram Book-
  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD LCD , 300nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate
  • Processor:  Intel Core i5 processor
  • GPU: Intel Xe graphics
  • RAM: Up to 16GB (Dual Channel, 3200MHz)
  • Storage: 1TB / 512GB / 256GB (NVMe)
  • Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
  • Ports: 1x USB 3.2 GEN1x1, 1x USB 2.0, 2x USB3.2 GEN2x1, HDMI 2.1 (4K at 60Hz)
  • Battery: 51Wh

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

