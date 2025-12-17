Tech Wrap Dec 17: Instagram for TV, ChatGPT Images, Meta AI glasses update

Instagram is testing a new way to watch Reels on larger screens with its Instagram for TV app. According to Instagram, the app is designed for shared viewing at home and supports up to five accounts, each offering its own personalised feed. The company added that users can also set up a separate account specifically for TV viewing. The test is currently available in the US on Amazon Fire TV devices.

OpenAI has introduced an updated version of ChatGPT Images, a new image generation and editing model focused on faster results and more accurate edits. The upgrade is powered by what OpenAI describes as its new flagship image model, GPT Image 1.5. The rollout is global for ChatGPT users and is also available via API for developers, as the company looks to compete more closely with tools such as Google’s Nano Banana image editor.

Meta AI glasses can now amplify voices in live conversations Meta has begun rolling out a new software update for its AI-powered glasses, bringing deeper Spotify integration with Meta AI and adding a new Conversation Focus feature aimed at improving clarity during in-person conversations. The v21 update applies to devices including Ray-Ban Meta glasses and Oakley Meta HSTN, and is initially being released to users enrolled in Meta’s Early Access Programme. Call of Duty Black Ops 7 free trial available with over 20 multiplayer maps US video game publisher Activision has announced a limited-time free trial for Call of Duty Black Ops 7. During the trial, players can access select multiplayer modes and more than 20 multiplayer maps, including the remastered “Nuketown 2025.” Activision said the Nuketown 2025 map features updated visuals and gameplay tweaks. The trial also offers access to the Zombies mode and the mission titled “Ashes of the Damned.”

Adobe Firefly brings prompt-based video editing and multi-model support Adobe has rolled out new updates to Firefly aimed at giving users more control over video creation. The update introduces prompt-based video editing tools, improved camera motion handling, enhanced upscaling features, and expanded access to multiple AI models, including Google Nano Banana Pro. Adobe has also opened the Firefly video editor in public beta, enabling users to combine AI-generated clips with their own footage in a single workspace. EvoFox launches One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad Amkette’s EvoFox has launched the One X Tri-Mode Wireless Gamepad in India as part of its One Series lineup. The controller offers tri-mode connectivity, motion controls, and customisation options through the Keylinker App. It also includes multiple programmable macro buttons that allow users to perform several actions at once, including activating features such as gyro aiming and precision mode during gameplay.

CES 2026: Samsung announces 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup, sizes, and features Samsung has announced plans to expand its Micro RGB TV lineup in 2026 by introducing the technology across a wider range of screen sizes. The lineup will now include 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 100-inch and 115-inch models, building on the single 115-inch variant launched in 2025. Samsung said these TVs will sit at the top end of its portfolio and will be showcased at CES 2026 in January. Moto G Power with MediaTek Dimensity 6300, 5200mAh battery unveiled Motorola unveiled the Moto G Power smartphone on Tuesday, December 16. The device features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 5,200mAh battery. Currently, the Moto G Power is limited to the North American market, with no information shared about its availability in India.

With freebies, OpenAI, Google vie for Indian users, training data OpenAI, Google, and Perplexity have entered a competitive push for artificial intelligence users in India, rolling out free offerings in a move seen as an effort to gather large volumes of multilingual training data in the world’s most populous country. Google partners with NHA to deploy AI to digitise medical records Google announced $400,000 in funding in India to support collaborations aimed at using MedGemma, a collection of open-source, medically tuned vision-language foundation models. The initiative is intended to help improve efficiency for healthcare providers by digitising medical records.