Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods
During the Apple Days Sale, Vijay Sales is offering bank offers and trade-in bonuses on a range of Apple devices, including iPhone 17 Pro series models, the MacBook Pro with M5 chip, and more
Vijay Sales Apple Days sale Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Vijay Sales is back with another edition of its Apple Days sale, bringing a mix of discounts for select bank cards and trade-in bonus offers on Apple’s lineup, ranging from iPhones and MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Beats products. Customers can receive bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible cards, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on select online and in-store trade-ins. During this sale, Apple iPhone 17 Air can be purchased at Rs 90,900, iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip at Rs 89,990, and MacBook Air with M4 chip at Rs 79,990. The offers will remain valid until January 4, 2026.
Additionally, the retailer is sweetening the deal through its MyVS loyalty programme, under which shoppers earn reward points on both online and offline purchases, with each point carrying a redemption value of Rs 1.
Vijay Sales: Apple Days sale highlights iPhones iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 138,490 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 134,490 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) Sale price: Rs 125,490 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 121,490 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone Air (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 94,900 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 90,900 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 17 (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 82,900 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 (in-store only) Effective price: Rs 78,900 (in-store only) Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 69,490 Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,000 Effective price: Rs 64,490 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16 (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 60,990 Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 57,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16E (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 50,990 Bank discount: Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 46,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 15 (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 51,490 Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 Effective price: Rs 49,490 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 ALSO READ: OPPO may launch Reno 15C with 7000mAh battery in India: What to expect iPads iPad Pro 13-inch with M5 chip Sale price: Rs 119,490 Bank discount: Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 116,490 iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip Sale price: Rs 92,990 Bank discount: Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 89,990 iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip Sale price: Rs 72,290 Bank discount: Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 69,290 iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Sale price: Rs 54,490 Bank discount: Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 51,490 iPad 11th Gen (A16) Sale price: Rs 32,190 Bank discount: Rs 2,000 Effective price: Rs 30,190 MacBook MacBook Pro with M5 Chip Sale price: Rs 157,990 Bank discount: Rs 5,000 Effective price: Rs 152,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 MacBook Air with M4 Chip (15-inch) Sale price: Rs 112,490 Bank discount: Rs 10,000 Effective price: Rs 102,490 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 MacBook Air with M4 Chip (13-inch) Sale price: Rs 89,990 Bank discount: Rs 10,000 Effective price: Rs 79,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 Apple Watch Apple Watch Series Ultra 3
Sale price: Rs 81,990
Bank discount: Rs 3,000
Effective price: Rs 78,990
Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 2,000
Apple Watch Series 11 Sale price: Rs 43,490 Bank discount: Rs 2,500 Effective price: Rs 40,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 2,000 Apple Watch Series SE (3rd Gen) Sale price: Rs 23,990 Bank discount: Rs 2,000 Effective price: Rs 21,990 AirPods AirPods 4 Sale price: Rs 11,790 Bank discount: Rs 1,000 Effective price: Rs 10,790 AirPods 4 with ANC Sale price: Rs 16,490 Bank discount: Rs 1,500 Effective price: Rs 14,990 AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) Sale price: Rs 23,990 Bank discount: Rs 2,000 Effective price: Rs 21,990 ALSO READ: OPPO may launch Reno 15C with 7000mAh battery in India: What to expect