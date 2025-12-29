Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods

Vijay Sales is back with another edition of its Apple Days sale, bringing a mix of discounts for select bank cards and trade-in bonus offers on Apple’s lineup, ranging from iPhones and MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Beats products. Customers can receive bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible cards, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on select online and in-store trade-ins. During this sale, Apple iPhone 17 Air can be purchased at Rs 90,900, iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip at Rs 89,990, and MacBook Air with M4 chip at Rs 79,990. The offers will remain valid until January 4, 2026.

Additionally, the retailer is sweetening the deal through its MyVS loyalty programme, under which shoppers earn reward points on both online and offline purchases, with each point carrying a redemption value of Rs 1. Vijay Sales: Apple Days sale highlights iPhones iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 138,490

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 134,490

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) Sale price: Rs 125,490

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 121,490

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone Air (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 94,900

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 90,900

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 17 (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 82,900

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 (in-store only)

Effective price: Rs 78,900 (in-store only)

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 69,490

Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 64,490

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16 (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 60,990

Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 57,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16E (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 50,990

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 46,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 15 (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 51,490

Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 49,490

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPads iPad Pro 13-inch with M5 chip Sale price: Rs 119,490

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 116,490 iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip Sale price: Rs 92,990

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 89,990 iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip Sale price: Rs 72,290

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 69,290 iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Sale price: Rs 54,490

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 51,490 iPad 11th Gen (A16) Sale price: Rs 32,190

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 30,190 MacBook MacBook Pro with M5 Chip Sale price: Rs 157,990

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 152,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 MacBook Air with M4 Chip (15-inch) Sale price: Rs 112,490

Bank discount: Rs 10,000

Effective price: Rs 102,490

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 MacBook Air with M4 Chip (13-inch) Sale price: Rs 89,990

Bank discount: Rs 10,000

Effective price: Rs 79,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 Apple Watch Apple Watch Series Ultra 3 Sale price: Rs 81,990