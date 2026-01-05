CES 2026: XReal 1S AR glasses unveiled with FHD screen, Sound by Bose

XReal has unveiled new augmented reality (AR) glasses, the XReal 1S, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The AR glasses can project a 171-inch Full HD virtual screen and feature built-in speakers with audio tuned by Bose. According to the company, the additions are aimed at users who rely on AR glasses for entertainment, gaming and everyday screen viewing.

At The Android Show: XR Edition in December, Google previewed Project Aura, an Android XR platform-based pair of glasses developed by XReal. The company has not yet confirmed details of the glasses built on the platform; however, it may preview them soon.

XReal 1S: Details According to the company, the XReal 1S is an updated version of the earlier XReal One glasses launched in December 2024. The new model projects a 171-inch spatial screen with Full HD resolution ranging from 1080p to 1200p, along with increased brightness from 600 nits to 700 nits. The projected screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 108 per cent sRGB colour coverage, a 52-degree field of view and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Users can also scale the virtual screen size up to 500 inches. Powered by the XReal X1 chip, the XReal 1S supports native 3DoF tracking, allowing users to fix virtual screens in place and use wider display modes such as 21:9 and 32:9. The company said the device features a reinforced USB Type-C port and comes with a protective carry case for easier travel. The XReal 1S also supports the XReal Eye add-on, which enables 6DoF spatial tracking, point-of-view photos and video recording with virtual overlays.