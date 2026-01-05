Nothing to launch CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro in India soon: Details

UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing is preparing to launch two new CMF-branded products in India. The company has confirmed that the CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro will make their India debut soon. Both devices were introduced in select global markets last year and are now set to expand to India, although pricing and availability details have not yet been announced.

CMF Headphone Pro: Details

CMF Headphone Pro was launched in select markets in September 2025, and the India variant is expected to carry the same hardware and feature set. The headphones use physical controls, including an Energy slider for bass and treble adjustment, a roller for volume and playback, and a configurable button that can be assigned to functions such as ANC toggling, microphone muting, or AI shortcuts like ChatGPT. The design supports replaceable ear cushions and is offered in multiple colour options.

ALSO READ: Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 to launch on Jan 6: What to expect Audio is handled by a 40mm custom dynamic driver with support for LDAC and Hi-Res audio, offering bitrates of up to 990kbps. CMF says the drivers use nickel-plated coatings to reduce distortion. The headphones also include Personal Sound tuning powered by Audiodo, which adapts audio output based on the user’s hearing profile and fit. Spatial Audio with multi-channel processing is available through Cinema and Concert modes. For noise control, the Headphone Pro uses 40dB adaptive ANC along with three hybrid microphones and ENC, which CMF claims can reduce up to 99 percent of background noise. Transparency mode and adaptive ANC filters adjust based on surroundings to maintain call and audio clarity. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC codec support, while a low-latency mode is available for gaming and video playback.

CMF claims battery life of up to 100 hours without ANC enabled and up to 50 hours with ANC turned on. A five-minute USB-C charge is said to provide around five hours of playback. The headphones carry an IPX2 rating for water resistance. CMF Watch 3 Pro: Details The CMF Watch 3 Pro was launched in July 2025 and is currently available in select regions. It features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a 466×466 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and brightness levels reaching up to 670 nits. The watch supports over 120 watch faces, including customisable designs. Health tracking includes continuous heart-rate monitoring, sleep cycle tracking, blood oxygen level measurement, stress tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. The Watch 3 Pro works with the Nothing X app, which enables music playback control, camera shutter access, and detailed fitness insights. Gesture controls allow specific wrist movements to trigger preset actions.