Home / Technology / Gadgets / OPPO A6 Pro with MediaTek 6300, 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

OPPO A6 Pro with MediaTek 6300, 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

The OPPO A6 Pro, sporting a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, is now available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 21,999

OPPO A6 Pro 5G launched

OPPO A6 Pro 5G

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OPPO has launched the OPPO A6 Pro smartphone in India. With this launch, the OPPO A6 series now comprises the OPPO A6 5G, A6x and A6 Pro. The newly launched phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a 7,000mAh battery. The OPPO A6 Pro sports a 6.75-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is now available for purchase across online and offline channels.

OPPO A6 Pro: Price and availability

  • 8GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 21,999
  • 8GB RAM +256GB storage: Rs 23,999
  • Colour: Cappuccino Brown, Aurora Gold
The OPPO A6 Pro is now available for purchase from across OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores.
 

OPPO A6 Pro: Offers

  • Cashback of 10 per cent, up to Rs 2,000
  • No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to three months for select cards

OPPO A6 Pro: Details

The OPPO A6 Pro features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with support for refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB using UFS 2.2. The phone runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

The OPPO A6 Pro is equipped with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor, while the front houses a 16MP camera for selfies. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging. The device weighs 216 grams.
 
According to OPPO, gaming performance on the OPPO A6 Pro remains stable, with reliable touch response even when the screen is wet. AI LinkBoost 3.0 is claimed to combine a 360-degree surround antenna with adaptive AI network selection to secure stronger signals in areas with poor network connectivity.

OPPO A6 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch LCD HD+ display, up to 120Hz of refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB UFS 2.2
  • OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired
  • Weight: 216g
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated

Topics : Oppo Oppo India Oppo smartphone

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

