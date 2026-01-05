Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: iPhone 16 at ₹59,990, MacBook Air at ₹68k

Vijay Sales has extended the Apple Days sale, which was originally set to conclude on January 4. The sale, which began on December 28, will now run through January 8, 2026. The Apple Days sale brings several offers, including discounts on select bank cards and trade-in bonuses across Apple’s lineup, ranging from iPhones and MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Beats products.

Customers can receive bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible cards, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on select products during online and in-store trade-ins. As part of the sale, the Apple iPhone 16 can be purchased at Rs 59,990, while the MacBook Air with the M2 chip is available at Rs 67,990.

In addition, buyers can benefit from the retailer’s MyVS loyalty programme, which awards reward points on purchases made both in-store and online. Each accumulated point can be redeemed at a value of Rs 1, adding further savings to the overall deal. Vijay Sales: Apple Days sale highlights iPhones iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 139,990

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 135,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) Sale price: Rs 126,990

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 122,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone Air (256 GB)

Sale price: Rs 95,990

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 91,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 17 (256 GB) Sale price: Rs 82,900

Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 (in-store only)

Effective price: Rs 78,900 (in-store only)

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 69,490

Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 64,490

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16 (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 62,990

Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 59,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16E (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 51,490

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 47,490

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 15 (128 GB) Sale price: Rs 52,990

Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 50,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPads iPad Pro 13-inch with M5 chip Sale price: Rs 119,490

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 116,490 iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip Sale price: Rs 92,990

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 89,990 iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip Sale price: Rs 72,290

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 69,290 iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip

Sale price: Rs 54,490

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 51,490 iPad 11th Gen (A16) Sale price: Rs 32,190

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

iPad 11th Gen (A16) Sale price: Rs 32,190

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 30,190

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 152,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 MacBook Air with M4 Chip (15-inch) Sale price: Rs 112,490

Bank discount: Rs 10,000

Effective price: Rs 102,490

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 MacBook Air with M4 Chip (13-inch) Sale price: Rs 90,990

Bank discount: Rs 10,000

Effective price: Rs 80,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 MacBook Air with M2 Chip

Sale price: Rs 72,990

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 67,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 Apple Watch Apple Watch Series Ultra 3 Sale price: Rs 81,990

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 78,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 2,000 Apple Watch Series 11 Sale price: Rs 43,490

Bank discount: Rs 2,500

Effective price: Rs 40,990

Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 2,000 Apple Watch Series SE (3rd Gen) Sale price: Rs 23,990

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 21,990