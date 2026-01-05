Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: iPhone 16 at ₹59,990, MacBook Air at ₹68k
Vijay Sales has extended the Apple Days sale, offering bank deals and trade-in bonuses on a range of Apple devices. During the sale, iPhone 16 can be purchased at Rs 59,990 and MacBook Air at Rs 67,99
iPhone 16, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 11 Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Vijay Sales has extended the Apple Days sale, which was originally set to conclude on January 4. The sale, which began on December 28, will now run through January 8, 2026. The
Apple
Days sale brings several offers, including discounts on select bank cards and trade-in bonuses across Apple’s lineup, ranging from iPhones and MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Beats products.
Customers can receive bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible cards, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on select products during online and in-store trade-ins. As part of the sale, the Apple iPhone 16 can be purchased at Rs 59,990, while the MacBook Air with the M2 chip is available at Rs 67,990.
In addition, buyers can benefit from the retailer’s MyVS loyalty programme, which awards reward points on purchases made both in-store and online. Each accumulated point can be redeemed at a value of Rs 1, adding further savings to the overall deal.
Vijay Sales: Apple Days sale highlights iPhones
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)
Sale price: Rs 139,990 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 135,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 17 Pro (256GB)
Sale price: Rs 126,990 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 122,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone Air (256 GB)
Sale price: Rs 95,990 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 91,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 17 (256 GB)
Sale price: Rs 82,900 Bank discount: Up to Rs 4,000 (in-store only) Effective price: Rs 78,900 (in-store only) Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)
Sale price: Rs 69,490 Bank discount: Up to Rs 5,000 Effective price: Rs 64,490 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 16 (128 GB)
Sale price: Rs 62,990 Bank discount: Up to Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 59,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 16E (128 GB)
Sale price: Rs 51,490 Bank discount: Rs 4,000 Effective price: Rs 47,490 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000
iPhone 15 (128 GB)
Sale price: Rs 52,990 Bank discount: Up to Rs 2,000 Effective price: Rs 50,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 9,000 iPads
iPad Pro 13-inch with M5 chip
Sale price: Rs 119,490 Bank discount: Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 116,490
iPad Pro 11-inch with M5 chip
Sale price: Rs 92,990 Bank discount: Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 89,990
iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip
Sale price: Rs 72,290 Bank discount: Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 69,290
iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip
Sale price: Rs 54,490 Bank discount: Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 51,490
iPad 11th Gen (A16)
Sale price: Rs 32,190 Bank discount: Rs 2,000 Effective price: Rs 30,190 MacBook
MacBook Pro with M5 Chip
Sale price: Rs 157,990 Bank discount: Rs 5,000 Effective price: Rs 152,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
MacBook Air with M4 Chip (15-inch)
Sale price: Rs 112,490 Bank discount: Rs 10,000 Effective price: Rs 102,490 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
MacBook Air with M4 Chip (13-inch)
Sale price: Rs 90,990 Bank discount: Rs 10,000 Effective price: Rs 80,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000
MacBook Air with M2 Chip
Sale price: Rs 72,990 Bank discount: Rs 5,000 Effective price: Rs 67,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 10,000 Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series Ultra 3
Sale price: Rs 81,990 Bank discount: Rs 3,000 Effective price: Rs 78,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 2,000
Apple Watch Series 11
Sale price: Rs 43,490 Bank discount: Rs 2,500 Effective price: Rs 40,990 Trade-in bonus: Up to Rs 2,000
Apple Watch Series SE (3rd Gen)
Sale price: Rs 23,990 Bank discount: Rs 2,000 Effective price: Rs 21,990 AirPods
AirPods 4
Sale price: Rs 11,790 Bank discount: Rs 1,000 Effective price: Rs 10,790
AirPods 4 with ANC
Sale price: Rs 16,490 Bank discount: Rs 1,500 Effective price: Rs 14,990
AirPods Pro (3rd Gen)
Sale price: Rs 23,990 Bank discount: Rs 2,000 Effective price: Rs 21,990