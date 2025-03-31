Corning's Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection to debut on Motorola phone soon

Corning has expanded its Gorilla Glass line-up with the launch of the new Gorilla Glass Ceramic, which is a stronger form of glass for smartphones. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Motorola is set to become India's first brand to launch a smartphone featuring this display protection.

As the name suggests, it is a new glass ceramic material that has been designed to be more resistant to damage as compared to the existing aluminosilicate glass materials. The company has claimed that it can endure ten repeated drops onto an asphalt-like surface from one metre.

Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic to come on Motorola device

In their lab simulations, other materials reportedly cracked on the first drop, while Gorilla Glass Ceramic endured up to ten drops from a height of one metre onto asphalt-like surfaces.

It's important to keep in mind that these results are based on Corning's internal testing, and details about the specific products used for comparison have not been disclosed. More clarity is expected once the material is commercially available in consumer devices.

Motorola is set to become the first brand to launch a device featuring Gorilla Glass Ceramic. While the exact type of device—smartphone or tablet—hasn't been confirmed yet, its debut is expected in the coming months. This follows Motorola's earlier announcement in February about its expanded collaboration with Corning, committing to use Gorilla Glass across all its product lines.