Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech major IBM plans to invest $150 billion in US over next five years

Tech major IBM plans to invest $150 billion in US over next five years

This includes an investment of more than $30 billion in research and development to further the company's American manufacturing of quantum computers, it said

IBM logo, IBM
The company operates one of the world's largest fleet of quantum computing systems and will continue to design, build and assemble quantum computers in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IBM said on Monday it plans to invest $150 billion in the US over the next five years.
 
This includes an investment of more than $30 billion in research and development to further the company's American manufacturing of quantum computers, it said. 
The company operates one of the world's largest fleet of quantum computing systems and will continue to design, build and assemble quantum computers in the US. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap April 28: OnePlus 13s, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, YouTube overviews

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge surfaces online again, this time with price details

Soon, Google's Find My Device to support accessories with ultra-wideband

Apple may not launch iPhone 16e successor with iPhone 17 series: Report

From SEO keywords to chatbots, brands pivot to capture AI-driven traffic

Topics :IBMResearchTechnology

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story