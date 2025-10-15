Home / Technology / Tech News / Mozilla Firefox adds Perplexity AI search, profiles, and more: What's new

Mozilla Firefox adds Perplexity AI search, profiles, and more: What's new

Mozilla adds Perplexity AI search, browser profiles, and Google Lens-powered visual search to Firefox, offering users more choice and privacy-focused tools

Sweta Kumari
Oct 15 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Mozilla is introducing Perplexity as a new search option in Firefox. According to the company, integration of the AI-powered answer engine with the browser provides conversational answers with citations while maintaining user privacy. Mozilla has also made browser profiles available to all users, allowing them to switch easily between setups for work, school, or personal browsing. In addition, the company has launched visual search powered by Google Lens, which lets users search with images on a desktop.

Mozilla Firefox update: What’s new

Perplexity integration

 
Mozilla is integrating Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine, as an optional search feature in Firefox for desktop users. The company said that Perplexity delivers conversational responses with proper citations, which helps users validate information without navigating multiple tabs.
 
According to the Mozilla blog, the goal is to “give users choice,” allowing them to decide when or if they want to use an AI answer engine. The integration is now available globally via the unified search button in the address bar and will expand to the mobile app in the coming months. 

Profiles feature

 
Firefox Profiles are now available to all users. This feature lets users create and switch between different browsing setups. For example, separating work from personal tabs or dedicating a profile for projects and testing extensions. According to the blog, each profile runs independently, allowing for cleaner organisation and improved focus.
 
In an earlier blog post, Mozilla explained that Profiles are designed not just for organisation but also to prevent data from mixing between different activities. By keeping work, school, and personal browsing separate, users can focus better and avoid mix-ups. Mozilla added that, like all its features, Profiles are built on Firefox’s strong privacy foundation. 

Visual search powered by Google Lens

 
Mozilla has also introduced visual search, powered by Google Lens, allowing users to search what they see. Users can treat any image as a search query by right-clicking on it and selecting the new “Search Image with Google Lens” option.
 
Currently, this feature requires Google to be set as the default search engine and only works on desktops. Mozilla said that it plans on expanding visual search, possibly to the mobile version and could also integrate the feature into the address bar.
 
The tool can:
  • Find similar items, places, or objects
  • Copy, translate, or search text within images
  • Discover ideas or inspiration for travel, learning, or research

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

