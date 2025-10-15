Ray-Ban Meta Glasses tests UPI payments, adds support for Hindi: What's new

Meta is rolling out a set of new capabilities for Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India, bringing voice interactions in Hindi, celebrity AI voices, and festive-themed photo effects. Alongside, it has started testing UPI Lite payments on the platform. According to Meta, these updates aim to provide localised experience for Indian users and hands-free support for tasks like asking questions, taking photos, making payments, and controlling media.

Meta AI features: What's new

Celebrity AI voice

Users can now interact with Meta AI using their voice on Ray-Ban Meta glasses or through the Meta AI app. Meta said that the assistant responds out loud and now includes a special AI voice of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in Indian English (IN-EN). Other global celebrity voices are also available for selection.

Hindi language support The glasses now support full interaction in Hindi. Users can set Hindi as the preferred language in the Meta AI app under Device Settings – Meta AI – Language and Voice. As per Meta, this enables hands-free tasks such as asking questions, taking photos or videos, answering calls and texts, and controlling media in Hindi. Meta stated that the feature leverages technology from Sarvam, an Indian foundational AI model company. Diwali-themed photo restyling For a limited time, users can apply Diwali-inspired effects to photos captured on the glasses. By saying “Hey Meta, Restyle This,” the AI applies visual effects such as lights, fireworks, and rangoli. Restyled images can be viewed in the Meta AI app.