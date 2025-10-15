Home / Technology / Tech News / Ray-Ban Meta Glasses tests UPI payments, adds support for Hindi: What's new

Meta brings new features to Ray-Ban smart glasses in India, including the capability to hold full interaction in Hindi, make Diwali-themed photo effects, UPI Lite payments, and more

meta, ai glasses, ai push
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses at a Ray Ban store in London. Photo: Bloomberg
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
Meta is rolling out a set of new capabilities for Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India, bringing voice interactions in Hindi, celebrity AI voices, and festive-themed photo effects. Alongside, it has started testing UPI Lite payments on the platform. According to Meta, these updates aim to provide localised experience for Indian users and hands-free support for tasks like asking questions, taking photos, making payments, and controlling media.

Meta AI features: What's new

Celebrity AI voice

Users can now interact with Meta AI using their voice on Ray-Ban Meta glasses or through the Meta AI app. Meta said that the assistant responds out loud and now includes a special AI voice of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone in Indian English (IN-EN). Other global celebrity voices are also available for selection.

Hindi language support

The glasses now support full interaction in Hindi. Users can set Hindi as the preferred language in the Meta AI app under Device Settings – Meta AI – Language and Voice. As per Meta, this enables hands-free tasks such as asking questions, taking photos or videos, answering calls and texts, and controlling media in Hindi. Meta stated that the feature leverages technology from Sarvam, an Indian foundational AI model company.

Diwali-themed photo restyling

For a limited time, users can apply Diwali-inspired effects to photos captured on the glasses. By saying “Hey Meta, Restyle This,” the AI applies visual effects such as lights, fireworks, and rangoli. Restyled images can be viewed in the Meta AI app.

UPI Lite QR code payments

Meta said that the Ray-Ban Meta glasses will soon support secure UPI QR-code payments of under Rs 1,000 using UPI Lite. Users can complete payments hands-free by saying, “Hey Meta, scan and pay,” with transactions processed via their WhatsApp-linked bank account.
 
In related news, Meta recently announced that it has begun expanding its AI-powered dubbing feature for Reels by adding Hindi and Portuguese, bringing the total supported languages to four. Originally launched in August with only English and Spanish, the update allows creators to translate, dub, and lip-sync their Reels, which can then be shared on both Instagram and Facebook.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnology Newssmart glass

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

