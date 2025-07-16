Google offers free Gemini AI Pro plan to students in India: Eligibility

Google special student offer: Eligibility
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- Must be a resident of India.
- Must have a valid school email ID and be able to verify student status when requested.
- Must have a personal Google Account.
- Must have a Google Payments account with a valid payment method at the time of sign-up.
Google special student offer: Benefits
- Access to Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Research mode powered by 2.5 Pro
- Access to Veo 3 Fast, Google’s latest video generation model that syncs visual output with audio
- Access to Google Flow, Google’s AI filmmaking tool built on Veo 3 Fast
- Higher limits in NotebookLM, Google’s research and writing assistant
- Gemini AI integrated into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and other Google Workspace apps
- 2TB cloud storage shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos
