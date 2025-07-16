Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google offers free Gemini AI Pro plan to students in India: Eligibility

Google offers free Gemini AI Pro plan to students in India: Eligibility

Google's new student offer brings advanced AI tools like Gemini 2.5 Pro and Veo 3 Fast to eligible students above the age of 18

Google Gemini student offer

Google Gemini student offer (Image: Google)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has announced a new special offer for students, under which eligible users can get a free one-year subscription to the Google AI Pro Plan. The offer is available to students in India who are 18 years of age or older and complete their registration by September 15, 2025.
 
The AI Pro Plan offers access to Google’s flagship AI models, integrates Gemini AI within Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more, along with 2TB of cloud storage. 

Google special student offer: Eligibility

According to Google’s official blog, the eligibility criteria for the student offer are as follows:
 
  • Must be 18 years of age or older
  • Must be a resident of India.
  • Must have a valid school email ID and be able to verify student status when requested.
  • Must have a personal Google Account.
  • Must have a Google Payments account with a valid payment method at the time of sign-up.
Additionally, this offer is only available to users who do not currently have an active Google One subscription, or those who are not already subscribed to a higher-tier plan than the one being offered. 

Google special student offer: Benefits

As part of the special student offer, Google is offering eligible students a one-year subscription to its AI Pro Plan at no cost. Google AI Pro Plan offers access to the following features:
  • Access to Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Research mode powered by 2.5 Pro
  • Access to Veo 3 Fast, Google’s latest video generation model that syncs visual output with audio
  • Access to Google Flow, Google’s AI filmmaking tool built on Veo 3 Fast
  • Higher limits in NotebookLM, Google’s research and writing assistant
  • Gemini AI integrated into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and other Google Workspace apps
  • 2TB cloud storage shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos
       

Topics : Google Gemini AI Google Cloud

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

