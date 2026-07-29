Cybersecurity GCCs nearly double in India as global threats intensify

Almost 49 of the 59 companies are headquartered in the United States (US), accounting for approximately 83 per cent of India’s cyber GCC landscape, according to data from ANSR. US-headquartered cybersecurity firms also account for the overwhelming majority of recent additions, demonstrating India’s growing role in the global product, engineering, and innovation strategies of American cybersecurity companies. Israel is the second-largest source market, followed by Switzerland, Canada, the UAE, the Netherlands, the UK, and Japan.
Some of the major companies who have set up shop recently include Arctic Wolf, Sonatype, Deepwatch, Rapid7 and N-able. Established players include Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Zscaler, Sophos and CrowdStrike.