Cybersecurity GCCs nearly double in India as global threats intensify

N-able, which started its GCC in Bengaluru in June, has about 100 employees to start, with plans to add another 50 by the end of this year. “We've already started to build the full-fledged architecture here, so we have full system design. I think that's an area that we continue to invest in. We continue to invest in AI threat research here so that is a really interesting opportunity for us,” said Mike Adler, chief technology and product officer. The centre will support a range of functions including engineering, product management, user experience, and security operations.